iShares Gold Trust (NYSEARCA:IAU) Shares Sold by Baird Financial Group Inc.

Baird Financial Group Inc. lowered its stake in iShares Gold Trust (NYSEARCA:IAU – Get Rating) by 2.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,669,626 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 43,790 shares during the quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. owned about 0.22% of iShares Gold Trust worth $52,643,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of IAU. Natixis Advisors L.P. lifted its holdings in iShares Gold Trust by 2.7% in the 1st quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 18,628 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $686,000 after acquiring an additional 486 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in iShares Gold Trust by 17.0% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,061,470 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $112,754,000 after acquiring an additional 445,160 shares during the last quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. lifted its holdings in iShares Gold Trust by 43.2% in the 1st quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 93,543 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $3,445,000 after acquiring an additional 28,233 shares during the last quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH acquired a new stake in iShares Gold Trust in the 1st quarter valued at about $3,469,000. Finally, Moors & Cabot Inc. lifted its stake in iShares Gold Trust by 10.0% during the first quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 15,156 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $558,000 after buying an additional 1,380 shares in the last quarter. 62.40% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

IAU stock opened at $36.29 on Tuesday. iShares Gold Trust has a one year low of $30.69 and a one year high of $37.90. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $35.52 and a two-hundred day moving average of $33.66.

iShares Gold Trust (the Trust) is to own gold transferred to the Trust in exchange for shares issued by the Trust (Shares). Each Share represents a fractional undivided beneficial interest in the net assets of the Trust. The assets of the Trust consist of gold held by the Trust’s custodian on behalf of the Trust.

