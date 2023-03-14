iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SHV) Stock Holdings Increased by Arkfeld Wealth Strategies L.L.C.

Arkfeld Wealth Strategies L.L.C. lifted its stake in shares of iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SHV – Get Rating) by 15.3% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 120,731 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 16,047 shares during the quarter. iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF accounts for about 8.7% of Arkfeld Wealth Strategies L.L.C.’s portfolio, making the stock its 2nd largest position. Arkfeld Wealth Strategies L.L.C. owned 0.07% of iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF worth $13,279,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of SHV. Toronto Dominion Bank purchased a new position in iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF in the third quarter valued at $16,494,000. RFG Advisory LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF during the third quarter worth about $586,000. Traverso Chambers Private Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF during the third quarter worth about $5,753,000. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF during the third quarter worth about $532,000. Finally, Brookstone Capital Management grew its holdings in shares of iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF by 28.2% during the third quarter. Brookstone Capital Management now owns 196,775 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,627,000 after purchasing an additional 43,255 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 9.11% of the company’s stock.

Get iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF alerts:

iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF Price Performance

Shares of SHV traded down $0.07 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $110.19. 3,185,411 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,749,610. iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF has a fifty-two week low of $109.73 and a fifty-two week high of $110.30. The business’s 50 day moving average is $110.09 and its two-hundred day moving average is $109.99.

iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF Cuts Dividend

iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF Profile

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 7th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 2nd were given a $0.29 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 1st. This represents a $3.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.16%.

(Get Rating)

iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Barclays Short Treasury Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. Short Treasury Bond Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of public obligations of the United States Treasury that have a remaining maturity of between 1 and 12 months.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SHV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SHV – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.