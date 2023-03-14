iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF (BATS:GOVT) Shares Purchased by Ascent Group LLC

Ascent Group LLC boosted its position in iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF (BATS:GOVT – Get Rating) by 95.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 69,696 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 34,004 shares during the quarter. Ascent Group LLC’s holdings in iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF were worth $1,563,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in GOVT. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF by 69.0% in the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 90,150,503 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,154,597,000 after acquiring an additional 36,802,885 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF by 24.9% in the third quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 177,076,860 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,030,269,000 after purchasing an additional 35,312,725 shares during the last quarter. CFS Investment Advisory Services LLC increased its stake in iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF by 3,484.0% in the third quarter. CFS Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 22,588,480 shares of the company’s stock valued at $992,000 after purchasing an additional 21,958,223 shares during the last quarter. SCS Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $416,407,000. Finally, FMR LLC increased its stake in iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF by 602.8% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 14,097,368 shares of the company’s stock valued at $336,927,000 after purchasing an additional 12,091,407 shares during the last quarter.

iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF Stock Performance

Shares of iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF stock opened at $23.27 on Tuesday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $23.04 and a 200 day moving average of $22.95.

About iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF

The iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF (GOVT) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the ICE U.S. Treasury Core Bond index. The fund tracks a market-weighted index of fixed-rate nonconvertible U.S. Treasury securities with a remaining maturity of one year or more. GOVT was launched on Feb 14, 2012 and is managed by BlackRock.

