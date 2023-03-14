JCDecaux (EPA:DEC) Given a €24.00 Price Target by UBS Group Analysts

UBS Group set a €24.00 ($25.81) price target on JCDecaux (EPA:DEC – Get Rating) in a report published on Friday, Borsen Zeitung reports.

Other equities research analysts have also issued research reports about the company. The Goldman Sachs Group set a €21.90 ($23.55) price objective on JCDecaux in a research report on Friday, January 27th. Barclays set a €27.50 ($29.57) price target on shares of JCDecaux in a research report on Friday, January 27th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €21.00 ($22.58) price objective on shares of JCDecaux in a research report on Friday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €16.00 ($17.20) target price on JCDecaux in a research report on Thursday, March 9th.

JCDecaux Stock Performance

Shares of DEC opened at €18.76 ($20.17) on Friday. JCDecaux has a 52 week low of €27.02 ($29.05) and a 52 week high of €36.90 ($39.68). The stock’s 50-day moving average price is €20.93 and its 200-day moving average price is €16.92.

About JCDecaux

JCDecaux SE engages in the outdoor advertising activities worldwide. It operates through three segments: Street Furniture, Transport, and Billboard. The Street Furniture segment is involved in advertising in shopping malls; renting of street furniture; selling and renting of equipment; and the provision of cleaning, maintenance, and other activities.

