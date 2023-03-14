JD.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:JD) Shares Acquired by Balyasny Asset Management LLC

Balyasny Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of JD.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:JD – Get Rating) by 77.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 799,096 shares of the information services provider’s stock after buying an additional 348,209 shares during the quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC owned approximately 0.06% of JD.com worth $40,195,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Dodge & Cox raised its stake in JD.com by 10.8% in the 2nd quarter. Dodge & Cox now owns 15,219,049 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $977,367,000 after purchasing an additional 1,480,000 shares during the last quarter. GQG Partners LLC acquired a new position in JD.com in the 2nd quarter valued at $673,008,000. Hhlr Advisors LTD. raised its stake in JD.com by 0.6% in the 2nd quarter. Hhlr Advisors LTD. now owns 8,485,071 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $544,911,000 after purchasing an additional 50,600 shares during the last quarter. Carmignac Gestion raised its stake in JD.com by 41.5% in the 2nd quarter. Carmignac Gestion now owns 4,540,899 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $291,629,000 after purchasing an additional 1,331,532 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp raised its stake in JD.com by 7.6% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,582,775 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $129,990,000 after purchasing an additional 182,350 shares during the last quarter. 17.71% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

JD.com Stock Performance

NASDAQ JD opened at $40.11 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $54.32 billion, a PE ratio of 45.07 and a beta of 0.48. The company has a current ratio of 1.32, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11. JD.com, Inc. has a twelve month low of $33.17 and a twelve month high of $69.43. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $55.05 and a 200-day simple moving average of $53.43.

JD.com Dividend Announcement

Analysts Set New Price Targets

The company also recently announced a Variable dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 4th. Investors of record on Thursday, April 6th will be paid a dividend of $0.62 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, April 5th.

Several research analysts recently commented on JD shares. Mizuho reduced their price objective on JD.com from $85.00 to $80.00 in a research note on Friday. Benchmark dropped their target price on JD.com from $100.00 to $76.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday. Susquehanna dropped their target price on JD.com from $62.00 to $45.00 in a report on Monday. BOCOM International cut JD.com from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday. Finally, HSBC dropped their target price on JD.com from $82.00 to $70.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, JD.com has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $73.00.

JD.com Company Profile

(Get Rating)

JD.com, Inc is a technology-driven E-commerce company. It engages in the sale of electronics products and general merchandise products, including audio, video products, and books. It operates through the following segments: JD Retail, JD Logistics, and New Businesses. The JD Retail segment offers online retail, online marketplace, and marketing services.

Featured Stories

