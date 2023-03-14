JD.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:JD) Short Interest Up 13.0% in February

JD.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:JD – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest during the month of February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 14,980,000 shares, a growth of 13.0% from the February 13th total of 13,260,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 7,760,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.9 days.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on JD. Barclays raised their target price on JD.com from $72.00 to $74.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday. Susquehanna dropped their target price on shares of JD.com from $62.00 to $45.00 in a research note on Monday. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of JD.com from $74.00 to $66.00 in a research note on Friday. Mizuho dropped their price objective on shares of JD.com from $85.00 to $80.00 in a research report on Friday. Finally, Citigroup decreased their price objective on JD.com from $96.00 to $83.00 in a research report on Friday. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, JD.com presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $73.00.

Get JD.com alerts:

Institutional Investors Weigh In On JD.com

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. E Fund Management Hong Kong Co. Ltd. acquired a new position in JD.com during the first quarter valued at approximately $81,000. Cetera Investment Advisers raised its position in JD.com by 16.9% during the first quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 7,776 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $450,000 after purchasing an additional 1,125 shares in the last quarter. West Family Investments Inc. acquired a new position in JD.com during the first quarter valued at approximately $340,000. Ergoteles LLC acquired a new position in JD.com during the first quarter valued at approximately $307,000. Finally, Federated Hermes Inc. raised its position in JD.com by 155.4% during the first quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 1,513,562 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $87,590,000 after purchasing an additional 920,886 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 17.71% of the company’s stock.

JD.com Stock Up 0.8 %

JD.com Announces Dividend

Shares of NASDAQ:JD traded up $0.33 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $40.44. The company had a trading volume of 10,778,003 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,948,898. The company has a quick ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 1.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $55.05 and its 200 day moving average price is $53.43. The stock has a market cap of $54.76 billion, a PE ratio of 45.07 and a beta of 0.48. JD.com has a 1-year low of $33.17 and a 1-year high of $69.43.

The company also recently disclosed a Variable dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 4th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 6th will be issued a dividend of $0.62 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, April 5th.

About JD.com

(Get Rating)

JD.com, Inc is a technology-driven E-commerce company. It engages in the sale of electronics products and general merchandise products, including audio, video products, and books. It operates through the following segments: JD Retail, JD Logistics, and New Businesses. The JD Retail segment offers online retail, online marketplace, and marketing services.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for JD.com Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for JD.com and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.