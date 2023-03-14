Jean Jacques Bienaime Sells 15,000 Shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical Inc. (NASDAQ:BMRN) Stock

BioMarin Pharmaceutical Inc. (NASDAQ:BMRN – Get Rating) CEO Jean Jacques Bienaime sold 15,000 shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical stock in a transaction on Friday, March 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $92.28, for a total transaction of $1,384,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 487,856 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $45,019,351.68. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link.
Jean Jacques Bienaime also recently made the following trade(s):
- On Monday, March 13th, Jean Jacques Bienaime sold 8,000 shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.45, for a total transaction of $723,600.00.
- On Monday, February 13th, Jean Jacques Bienaime sold 6,000 shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $109.15, for a total transaction of $654,900.00.
- On Friday, February 10th, Jean Jacques Bienaime sold 15,000 shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.11, for a total transaction of $1,651,650.00.
- On Tuesday, January 17th, Jean Jacques Bienaime sold 10,000 shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $111.55, for a total transaction of $1,115,500.00.
- On Friday, January 13th, Jean Jacques Bienaime sold 10,000 shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $112.25, for a total transaction of $1,122,500.00.
BioMarin Pharmaceutical Stock Up 0.3 %
Shares of NASDAQ BMRN traded up $0.23 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $90.25. 1,505,236 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,591,749. The company has a quick ratio of 3.15, a current ratio of 4.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. The company has a market cap of $16.83 billion, a PE ratio of 121.96 and a beta of 0.39. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $107.00 and a 200-day moving average price of $97.66. BioMarin Pharmaceutical Inc. has a 12 month low of $70.73 and a 12 month high of $117.77.
Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of BMRN. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in BioMarin Pharmaceutical by 1.6% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 17,108,289 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $1,450,270,000 after purchasing an additional 263,453 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in BioMarin Pharmaceutical during the 4th quarter worth approximately $285,013,000. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in BioMarin Pharmaceutical by 2.8% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,584,104 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $267,112,000 after purchasing an additional 69,581 shares during the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. grew its position in BioMarin Pharmaceutical by 0.7% during the 2nd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 1,562,365 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $129,473,000 after purchasing an additional 10,748 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC grew its position in BioMarin Pharmaceutical by 17.2% during the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,526,003 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $126,460,000 after purchasing an additional 224,011 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 96.26% of the company’s stock.
BioMarin Pharmaceutical, Inc engages in the development and commercialization of therapies for people with serious and life-threatening rare diseases and medical conditions. Its pipeline products include Valoctocogene roxaparvovec, Vosoritide, and BMN 307. The company was founded by John C. Klock, Christopher M.
