Jet Protocol (JET) Price Tops $0.0115 on Major Exchanges

Jet Protocol (JET) traded up 4.3% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 16:00 PM Eastern on March 14th. Jet Protocol has a total market capitalization of $19.58 million and $146,377.18 worth of Jet Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Jet Protocol token can currently be bought for approximately $0.0115 or 0.00000047 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, Jet Protocol has traded 5% higher against the US dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get Jet Protocol alerts:

Toncoin (TON) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.44 or 0.00009875 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $7.10 or 0.00028751 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded up 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $8.67 or 0.00035084 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded up 28.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.50 or 0.00002023 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.32 or 0.00021545 BTC.

Threshold (T) traded 16.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0422 or 0.00000171 BTC.

Fei USD (FEI) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.99 or 0.00004016 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $53.77 or 0.00217650 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded up 6.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0364 or 0.00000148 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $24,797.88 or 1.00370243 BTC.

About Jet Protocol

Jet Protocol is a token. Its genesis date was March 31st, 2021. Jet Protocol’s total supply is 1,700,000,000 tokens. The Reddit community for Jet Protocol is https://reddit.com/r/jetprotocol and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Jet Protocol’s official message board is forum.jetprotocol.io. The official website for Jet Protocol is jetprotocol.io. Jet Protocol’s official Twitter account is @jetprotocol.

Jet Protocol Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Jet Protocol (JET) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2021and operates on the Solana platform. Jet Protocol has a current supply of 1,700,000,000 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of Jet Protocol is 0.01105294 USD and is down -0.18 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 6 active market(s) with $147,578.96 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://jetprotocol.io.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Jet Protocol directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Jet Protocol should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Jet Protocol using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Jet Protocol Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Jet Protocol and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.