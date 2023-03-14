Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) Stock Position Trimmed by Tealwood Asset Management Inc.

Tealwood Asset Management Inc. lessened its position in shares of Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ – Get Rating) by 4.4% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 16,067 shares of the company’s stock after selling 741 shares during the quarter. Johnson & Johnson accounts for 1.5% of Tealwood Asset Management Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 8th largest position. Tealwood Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Johnson & Johnson were worth $2,838,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in JNJ. Summit Financial Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Johnson & Johnson in the fourth quarter worth about $233,000. Bay Rivers Group boosted its stake in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 4.3% in the fourth quarter. Bay Rivers Group now owns 3,644 shares of the company’s stock worth $644,000 after buying an additional 151 shares during the last quarter. Carmel Capital Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 26.6% in the fourth quarter. Carmel Capital Partners LLC now owns 2,020 shares of the company’s stock worth $357,000 after buying an additional 425 shares during the last quarter. Aletheian Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 203.1% in the fourth quarter. Aletheian Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 3,971 shares of the company’s stock worth $701,000 after buying an additional 2,661 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wealth Alliance Advisory Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 2.2% in the fourth quarter. Wealth Alliance Advisory Group LLC now owns 18,370 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,245,000 after buying an additional 388 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.94% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, insider James D. Swanson sold 1,062 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $154.66, for a total value of $164,248.92. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 9,215 shares in the company, valued at $1,425,191.90. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 0.35% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Johnson & Johnson Price Performance

A number of analysts have recently commented on JNJ shares. Cantor Fitzgerald restated an “overweight” rating and issued a $215.00 target price on shares of Johnson & Johnson in a research note on Wednesday, February 1st. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Johnson & Johnson from $176.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 25th. Citigroup upped their price target on Johnson & Johnson from $198.00 to $205.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, December 12th. Piper Sandler reduced their price target on Johnson & Johnson from $55.00 to $52.00 in a report on Monday, February 6th. Finally, Atlantic Securities upped their price target on Johnson & Johnson from $160.00 to $168.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 25th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Johnson & Johnson has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $174.73.

Shares of JNJ stock traded down $0.32 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $152.74. The company had a trading volume of 2,000,966 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,100,633. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a current ratio of 0.99. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $164.02 and a 200-day moving average of $168.22. The company has a market capitalization of $397.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.71, a PEG ratio of 2.61 and a beta of 0.54. Johnson & Johnson has a 12-month low of $150.71 and a 12-month high of $186.69.

Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 24th. The company reported $2.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.22 by $0.13. The business had revenue of $23.71 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $23.90 billion. Johnson & Johnson had a return on equity of 35.76% and a net margin of 18.90%. The business’s revenue was down 4.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $2.13 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Johnson & Johnson will post 10.5 earnings per share for the current year.

Johnson & Johnson Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 7th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 21st were given a $1.13 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 17th. This represents a $4.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.96%. Johnson & Johnson’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 67.06%.

Johnson & Johnson Profile

Johnson & Johnson is a holding company, which engages in the research and development, manufacture and sale of products in the health care field. It operates through the following segments: Consumer Health, Pharmaceutical, and MedTech. The Consumer Health segment includes products focused on personal healthcare used in the Skin Health/Beauty, Over-the-Counter medicines, Baby Care, Oral Care, Women’s Health and Wound Care markets.

