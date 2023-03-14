JPMorgan Chase & Co. Analysts Give Zalando (FRA:ZAL) a €39.00 Price Target

Zalando (FRA:ZAL – Get Rating) received a €39.00 ($41.94) target price from research analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research note issued on Tuesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co.‘s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 10.11% from the company’s current price.

ZAL has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Barclays set a €35.00 ($37.63) price target on Zalando in a research report on Monday, January 30th. Royal Bank of Canada set a €52.00 ($55.91) price target on Zalando in a research report on Tuesday, March 7th. UBS Group set a €48.00 ($51.61) price target on Zalando in a research report on Tuesday, March 7th. Warburg Research set a €52.00 ($55.91) price target on Zalando in a research report on Tuesday, March 7th. Finally, Berenberg Bank set a €35.00 ($37.63) price objective on Zalando in a research note on Friday.

Get Zalando alerts:

Zalando Stock Down 1.0 %

Zalando stock traded down €0.35 ($0.38) during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching €35.42 ($38.09). 1,607,626 shares of the stock traded hands. Zalando has a 12-month low of €36.33 ($39.06) and a 12-month high of €49.86 ($53.61). The business’s 50-day moving average is €40.29 and its 200-day moving average is €31.16.

About Zalando

Zalando SE operates an online platform for fashion and lifestyle products. It provides clothing, footwear, accessories, and beauty products with free delivery and returns. The company also sells its products through its Zalando Lounge; and brick-and-mortar outlet stores in Berlin, Frankfurt, Cologne, Leipzig, Hamburg, Hanover, Münster, Stuttgart, Mannheim, and Ulm.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Zalando Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Zalando and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.