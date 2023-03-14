JPMorgan Chase & Co. Cuts Phoenix Group (OTCMKTS:PNXGF) Price Target to GBX 655

Phoenix Group (OTCMKTS:PNXGF – Get Rating) had its price objective reduced by equities research analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from GBX 665 ($8.10) to GBX 655 ($7.98) in a research note issued on Tuesday, The Fly reports.

PNXGF has been the topic of several other research reports. Peel Hunt upgraded Phoenix Group to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 31st. Investec raised Phoenix Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 15th. UBS Group raised Phoenix Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 15th. Barclays boosted their price target on Phoenix Group from GBX 788 ($9.60) to GBX 790 ($9.63) in a research report on Tuesday, November 22nd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on Phoenix Group from GBX 680 ($8.29) to GBX 720 ($8.78) in a research report on Tuesday, January 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $720.71.

PNXGF stock remained flat at $7.65 during midday trading on Tuesday. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 14 shares, compared to its average volume of 933. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $7.92 and its two-hundred day moving average is $7.01. Phoenix Group has a 52-week low of $6.00 and a 52-week high of $8.28.

Phoenix Group Holdings Plc operates as a life and pensions consolidator. The firm specializes in the acquisition and management of closed life insurance and pension funds. It operates through the following segments: UK Heritage, UK Open, Europe, Management Services, and Unallocated Group. The UK Heritage contains United Kingdom businesses which no longer actively sell products to policyholders and which therefore run-off gradually over time.

