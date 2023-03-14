JTC (LON:JTC) Shares Down 0.5%

Jtc Plc (LON:JTC – Get Rating)’s stock price fell 0.5% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as GBX 642 ($7.82) and last traded at GBX 650 ($7.92). 495,623 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 65% from the average session volume of 300,847 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 653 ($7.96).

Several research firms recently commented on JTC. Shore Capital reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of JTC in a report on Thursday, February 2nd. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on shares of JTC in a research note on Tuesday, February 21st. They issued a “buy” rating and a GBX 860 ($10.48) price target for the company. Finally, Berenberg Bank restated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 880 ($10.73) price objective on shares of JTC in a research report on Thursday, February 2nd.

The firm has a 50 day moving average of GBX 735.16 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 739.97. The company has a current ratio of 2.85, a quick ratio of 2.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 50.05. The company has a market cap of £968.89 million, a P/E ratio of 13,000.00 and a beta of 0.44.

JTC PLC provides fund, corporate, and private wealth services to institutional and private clients worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Institutional Client Services and Private Client Services. It offers fund services in a range of asset classes, including real estate, private equity, renewables, hedge, debt, and alternative asset classes, as well as other administration services.

