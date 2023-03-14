Kadant (NYSE:KAI) Lowered to “Hold” at StockNews.com

Kadant (NYSE:KAI – Get Rating) was downgraded by equities research analysts at StockNews.com from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued on Tuesday.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. DA Davidson increased their price objective on shares of Kadant from $182.00 to $205.00 in a research report on Friday, February 17th. Barrington Research reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $229.00 price objective on shares of Kadant in a research report on Monday, February 13th.

Kadant stock traded up $0.05 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $204.80. 105,497 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 67,855. Kadant has a twelve month low of $154.19 and a twelve month high of $221.27. The company has a fifty day moving average of $203.74 and a 200-day moving average of $186.76. The company has a quick ratio of 1.18, a current ratio of 1.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. The company has a market cap of $2.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.79, a P/E/G ratio of 2.82 and a beta of 1.21.

Kadant ( NYSE:KAI Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 15th. The industrial products company reported $2.33 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.00 by $0.33. Kadant had a net margin of 13.37% and a return on equity of 17.48%. The company had revenue of $232.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $219.09 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $2.31 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 6.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts expect that Kadant will post 9.21 EPS for the current year.

In related news, SVP Stacy D. Krause sold 780 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $205.10, for a total value of $159,978.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 1,843 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $377,999.30. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Signaturefd LLC grew its position in Kadant by 58.6% during the 4th quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 157 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 58 shares during the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. grew its position in Kadant by 182.4% during the 3rd quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 192 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 124 shares during the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Kadant during the 4th quarter worth $33,000. CWM LLC grew its position in Kadant by 23.0% during the 4th quarter. CWM LLC now owns 439 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $78,000 after purchasing an additional 82 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Harbor Investment Advisory LLC grew its position in Kadant by 48.3% during the 3rd quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 513 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $86,000 after purchasing an additional 167 shares during the last quarter. 95.84% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Kadant Inc is a global supplier of critical components and engineered systems used in process industries worldwide. The firm’s products, technologies, and services play an integral role in enhancing process efficiency, optimizing energy utilization, and maximizing productivity in resource-intensive industries.

