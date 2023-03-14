Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC Has $339.80 Million Holdings in First Hawaiian, Inc. (NASDAQ:FHB)

Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC lessened its holdings in shares of First Hawaiian, Inc. (NASDAQ:FHB – Get Rating) by 0.4% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 13,796,227 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 60,342 shares during the quarter. First Hawaiian makes up approximately 1.1% of Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 27th largest position. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC owned approximately 10.81% of First Hawaiian worth $339,801,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in shares of First Hawaiian by 1.9% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 14,545,110 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $358,246,000 after purchasing an additional 267,548 shares during the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its position in shares of First Hawaiian by 0.6% in the third quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 7,141,531 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $175,896,000 after purchasing an additional 39,293 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its position in shares of First Hawaiian by 11.1% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 6,220,533 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $173,491,000 after purchasing an additional 622,623 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its position in shares of First Hawaiian by 28.4% in the third quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 4,148,894 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $102,187,000 after purchasing an additional 917,779 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its position in shares of First Hawaiian by 2.3% in the third quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,922,598 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $71,985,000 after purchasing an additional 66,552 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.77% of the company’s stock.

FHB has been the topic of several research reports. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on First Hawaiian from $26.00 to $28.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, January 30th. StockNews.com downgraded First Hawaiian from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 23rd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised First Hawaiian from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $26.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, December 13th.

NASDAQ:FHB traded up $2.32 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $22.51. 238,602 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 581,971. The company has a market capitalization of $2.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.75, a P/E/G ratio of 2.19 and a beta of 1.06. First Hawaiian, Inc. has a 1-year low of $19.68 and a 1-year high of $29.53. The business has a 50 day moving average of $26.43 and a 200 day moving average of $25.94.

First Hawaiian (NASDAQ:FHB – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Friday, January 27th. The bank reported $0.62 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.57 by $0.05. First Hawaiian had a return on equity of 11.80% and a net margin of 31.53%. The firm had revenue of $219.95 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $216.39 million. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that First Hawaiian, Inc. will post 2.24 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 3rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 17th were paid a dividend of $0.26 per share. This represents a $1.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.62%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 16th. First Hawaiian’s payout ratio is presently 50.24%.

First Hawaiian, Inc is a bank holding company engaged in the provision of banking services to consumer and commercial customers, including deposit products, lending services, and wealth management and trust services through its subsidiary, First Hawaiian Bank. It operates through the following business segments: Retail Banking, Commercial Banking, and Treasury and Other.

