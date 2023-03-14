Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC Lowers Position in FTI Consulting, Inc. (NYSE:FCN)

Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC decreased its stake in shares of FTI Consulting, Inc. (NYSE:FCN – Get Rating) by 0.7% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 3,411,871 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 23,161 shares during the quarter. FTI Consulting comprises about 1.9% of Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 4th biggest position. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC owned 0.10% of FTI Consulting worth $565,381,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in FCN. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in FTI Consulting by 0.8% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,168,469 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $498,147,000 after acquiring an additional 25,761 shares during the period. Neuberger Berman Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of FTI Consulting by 3.3% during the 3rd quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 1,240,420 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $205,550,000 after buying an additional 39,072 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in FTI Consulting by 1.4% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 958,348 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $158,808,000 after buying an additional 13,456 shares during the period. CWA Asset Management Group LLC increased its stake in FTI Consulting by 11.9% in the 3rd quarter. CWA Asset Management Group LLC now owns 381,317 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $63,188,000 after buying an additional 40,426 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Driehaus Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in FTI Consulting during the second quarter valued at about $59,519,000.

In other FTI Consulting news, General Counsel Curtis P. Lu sold 349 shares of FTI Consulting stock in a transaction on Friday, March 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $191.35, for a total transaction of $66,781.15. Following the completion of the transaction, the general counsel now directly owns 29,793 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,700,890.55. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, General Counsel Curtis P. Lu sold 349 shares of FTI Consulting stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $191.35, for a total transaction of $66,781.15. Following the completion of the transaction, the general counsel now directly owns 29,793 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,700,890.55. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Steven Henry Gunby sold 38,908 shares of FTI Consulting stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $185.86, for a total transaction of $7,231,440.88. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 414,006 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $76,947,155.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 69,187 shares of company stock worth $12,795,055 in the last three months. Insiders own 3.46% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on FCN shares. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on FTI Consulting in a research note on Tuesday, January 10th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $167.00 price objective for the company. Truist Financial lifted their price objective on shares of FTI Consulting from $220.00 to $240.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of FTI Consulting from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday.

Shares of NYSE:FCN traded down $0.52 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $194.72. The stock had a trading volume of 27,735 shares, compared to its average volume of 234,824. The company has a market cap of $6.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.72 and a beta of 0.27. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $167.30 and its 200 day moving average price is $165.50. The company has a current ratio of 1.96, a quick ratio of 1.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19. FTI Consulting, Inc. has a 1 year low of $140.09 and a 1 year high of $201.63.

FTI Consulting (NYSE:FCN – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 23rd. The business services provider reported $1.52 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.33 by $0.19. FTI Consulting had a return on equity of 14.73% and a net margin of 7.78%. The firm had revenue of $774.43 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $738.82 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.13 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 14.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts expect that FTI Consulting, Inc. will post 7.37 EPS for the current fiscal year.

FTI Consulting, Inc engages in the provision of financial, legal, operational, political and regulatory, reputational and transactional advisory services. It operates through the following segments: Corporate Finance and Restructuring, Forensic and Litigation Consulting, Economic Consulting, Technology, and Strategic Communications.

