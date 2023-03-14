Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC Raises Stock Holdings in LCI Industries (NYSE:LCII)

Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in LCI Industries (NYSE:LCII – Get Rating) by 11.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,368,939 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 251,778 shares during the period. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC owned approximately 9.32% of LCI Industries worth $240,353,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. acquired a new position in LCI Industries in the 2nd quarter valued at about $26,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC acquired a new position in LCI Industries in the 2nd quarter valued at about $28,000. CWM LLC grew its position in LCI Industries by 120.2% in the 3rd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 251 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 137 shares in the last quarter. Denali Advisors LLC acquired a new position in LCI Industries in the 3rd quarter valued at about $30,000. Finally, Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new position in LCI Industries in the 3rd quarter valued at about $39,000. 99.19% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

LCII stock traded up $1.74 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $105.15. 10,741 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 217,402. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $110.60 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $105.12. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.68 and a beta of 1.46. LCI Industries has a 52-week low of $89.28 and a 52-week high of $139.89. The company has a current ratio of 3.30, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79.

LCI Industries ( NYSE:LCII Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 14th. The company reported ($0.68) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.30 by ($0.98). LCI Industries had a return on equity of 28.95% and a net margin of 7.59%. The business had revenue of $894.35 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $912.46 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $3.22 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 26.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts expect that LCI Industries will post 7.85 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 24th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 10th will be given a dividend of $1.05 per share. This represents a $4.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.99%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 9th. LCI Industries’s payout ratio is currently 27.11%.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on LCII shares. Truist Financial boosted their price objective on LCI Industries from $125.00 to $130.00 in a research report on Friday, February 17th. Roth Mkm downgraded LCI Industries from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $137.00 to $114.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 15th. Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on LCI Industries from $120.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 15th. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded LCI Industries from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $120.00 to $95.00 in a research report on Friday, January 20th. Finally, Roth Capital reissued a “buy” rating and set a $114.00 price objective (down from $137.00) on shares of LCI Industries in a research report on Wednesday, February 15th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $118.14.

LCI Industries engages in the manufacture, supply, and distribution of components for the original equipment manufacturers (OEM) of recreational vehicles and manufactured homes. It operates through the OEM and Aftermarket segments. The OEM segment offers components for buses, trailers used to haul boats, livestock, equipment and other cargo, trucks, pontoon boats, trains, manufactured homes, and modular housing.

