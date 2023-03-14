Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC Reduces Stock Holdings in CorVel Co. (NASDAQ:CRVL)

Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC lowered its position in CorVel Co. (NASDAQ:CRVL – Get Rating) by 0.9% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 1,946,535 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 16,813 shares during the period. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC owned approximately 0.11% of CorVel worth $269,458,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of CorVel by 0.3% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,501,735 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $252,952,000 after purchasing an additional 3,908 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of CorVel by 0.6% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,149,174 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $159,079,000 after purchasing an additional 7,408 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its holdings in shares of CorVel by 0.8% in the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 874,310 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $128,760,000 after purchasing an additional 6,800 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its holdings in shares of CorVel by 0.4% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 632,668 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $106,567,000 after purchasing an additional 2,801 shares during the period. Finally, State Street Corp grew its holdings in shares of CorVel by 2.0% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 325,172 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $45,014,000 after purchasing an additional 6,383 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 50.75% of the company’s stock.

In other CorVel news, VP Jennifer Yoss sold 1,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $187.82, for a total value of $281,730.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 310 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $58,224.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other news, VP Jennifer Yoss sold 1,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $187.82, for a total transaction of $281,730.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 310 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $58,224.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Chairman V Gordon Clemons sold 10,340 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $187.50, for a total transaction of $1,938,750.00. Following the sale, the chairman now directly owns 420,194 shares in the company, valued at approximately $78,786,375. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 57,044 shares of company stock valued at $10,499,745 over the last 90 days. 48.56% of the stock is owned by insiders.

NASDAQ CRVL traded up $2.61 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $179.50. The company had a trading volume of 6,647 shares, compared to its average volume of 77,039. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $171.78 and a 200 day moving average of $157.36. CorVel Co. has a 1-year low of $129.19 and a 1-year high of $192.13. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 46.31 and a beta of 1.06.

CorVel (NASDAQ:CRVL – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, January 31st. The business services provider reported $0.96 EPS for the quarter. CorVel had a net margin of 9.63% and a return on equity of 33.47%. The company had revenue of $179.39 million for the quarter.

