Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC Reduces Stock Holdings in RBC Bearings Incorporated (NASDAQ:ROLL)

Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC lowered its holdings in shares of RBC Bearings Incorporated (NASDAQ:ROLL – Get Rating) by 2.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 2,305,912 shares of the company’s stock after selling 64,910 shares during the period. RBC Bearings makes up 1.6% of Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 10th largest holding. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC owned about 7.97% of RBC Bearings worth $479,192,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. Baird Financial Group Inc. boosted its stake in RBC Bearings by 3.6% during the third quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 292,416 shares of the company’s stock worth $60,767,000 after acquiring an additional 10,235 shares in the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of RBC Bearings by 1,462.9% in the third quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 32,820 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,820,000 after buying an additional 30,720 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC lifted its stake in shares of RBC Bearings by 99.5% in the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC now owns 20,572 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,275,000 after buying an additional 10,259 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its stake in shares of RBC Bearings by 0.5% in the third quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 32,743 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,804,000 after buying an additional 168 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp lifted its stake in shares of RBC Bearings by 1.1% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 582,165 shares of the company’s stock worth $120,980,000 after buying an additional 6,121 shares in the last quarter.

RBC Bearings Trading Down 3.0 %

Shares of NASDAQ ROLL traded down $6.60 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $215.43. The stock had a trading volume of 126,005 shares, compared to its average volume of 155,583. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $233.09. RBC Bearings Incorporated has a 52 week low of $152.90 and a 52 week high of $264.94. The stock has a market cap of $6.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 104.58 and a beta of 1.34.

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of RBC Bearings in a research note on Tuesday. They issued a "hold" rating on the stock.

RBC Bearings Incorporated manufactures and markets engineered precision bearings and components in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments, Aerospace/Defense and Industrial. The company produces plain bearings with self-lubricating or metal-to-metal designs, including rod end bearings, spherical plain bearings, and journal bearings; roller bearings, such as tapered roller bearings, needle roller bearings, and needle bearing track rollers and cam followers, which are anti-friction products that are used in industrial applications and military aircraft platforms; and ball bearings include high precision aerospace, airframe control, thin section, and industrial ball bearings that utilize high precision ball elements to reduce friction in high-speed applications.

