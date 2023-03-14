Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC Sells 117,502 Shares of EVERTEC, Inc. (NYSE:EVTC)

Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC reduced its stake in shares of EVERTEC, Inc. (NYSE:EVTC – Get Rating) by 2.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,788,059 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 117,502 shares during the period. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC owned 7.34% of EVERTEC worth $150,105,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Jane Street Group LLC raised its position in EVERTEC by 222.6% during the 3rd quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 54,854 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,720,000 after purchasing an additional 37,851 shares during the last quarter. Sandia Investment Management LP bought a new position in shares of EVERTEC in the 3rd quarter worth about $157,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC raised its position in shares of EVERTEC by 14.1% in the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC now owns 52,205 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,637,000 after acquiring an additional 6,468 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its position in shares of EVERTEC by 0.8% in the 3rd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 172,660 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $5,413,000 after acquiring an additional 1,410 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp raised its position in shares of EVERTEC by 5.6% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,179,879 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $68,339,000 after acquiring an additional 114,678 shares in the last quarter. 97.74% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on EVTC. Raymond James lifted their price objective on EVERTEC from $41.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 23rd. TheStreet raised EVERTEC from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 31st.

Shares of EVTC traded up $1.01 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $33.37. The stock had a trading volume of 25,270 shares, compared to its average volume of 339,592. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 1.87 and a quick ratio of 1.87. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $35.63 and a 200-day simple moving average of $33.86. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.25 and a beta of 0.98. EVERTEC, Inc. has a 1-year low of $30.17 and a 1-year high of $42.94.

EVERTEC (NYSE:EVTC – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 22nd. The business services provider reported $0.59 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.60 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $161.79 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $154.51 million. EVERTEC had a net margin of 38.65% and a return on equity of 31.29%. Sell-side analysts predict that EVERTEC, Inc. will post 2.34 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 17th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 28th will be paid a dividend of $0.05 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, February 27th. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.60%. EVERTEC’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 5.71%.

In other EVERTEC news, CEO Morgan M. Schuessler sold 27,101 shares of EVERTEC stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.94, for a total transaction of $974,009.94. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 169,750 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,100,815. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.44% of the company’s stock.

EVERTEC, Inc engages in the provision of transaction services. It operates through the following segments: Payment Services-Puerto Rico and Caribbean, Payment Services-Latin America, Merchant Acquiring, Business Solutions, and Corporate and Other. The Payment Services segment is involved in the authorization, processing, management and recording of automated teller machines (ATM) and point of sales transactions, and ATM management and monitoring.

