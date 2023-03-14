Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC Sells 46,966 Shares of Albany International Corp. (NYSE:AIN)

Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Albany International Corp. (NYSE:AIN – Get Rating) by 2.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,819,353 shares of the textile maker’s stock after selling 46,966 shares during the period. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC owned about 5.85% of Albany International worth $143,419,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Quadrant Capital Group LLC grew its holdings in Albany International by 110.7% during the 3rd quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 809 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $64,000 after acquiring an additional 425 shares in the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Albany International during the 2nd quarter worth about $77,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Albany International by 121.3% during the 2nd quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC now owns 1,193 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $94,000 after acquiring an additional 654 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its holdings in Albany International by 89.0% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,380 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $117,000 after acquiring an additional 650 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ronald Blue Trust Inc. bought a new position in Albany International during the 2nd quarter worth about $125,000. 99.94% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Activity at Albany International

In related news, SVP Robert Alan Hansen sold 1,900 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $101.93, for a total value of $193,667.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 11,504 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,172,602.72. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 0.55% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Albany International Stock Up 3.0 %

Shares of AIN stock traded up $2.69 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $92.56. 6,999 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 129,945. The stock has a market cap of $2.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.56, a P/E/G ratio of 3.35 and a beta of 1.34. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $104.40 and its two-hundred day moving average is $96.62. Albany International Corp. has a 52-week low of $75.24 and a 52-week high of $115.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 3.97 and a quick ratio of 3.31.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 17th will be given a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.08%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 16th. Albany International’s payout ratio is 32.89%.

Separately, Truist Financial increased their target price on shares of Albany International from $80.00 to $85.00 in a report on Monday, January 9th.

Albany International Corp. engages in textiles and materials processing. It operates through the following segments: Machine Clothing and Albany Engineered Composites. The Machine Clothing segment supplies fabrics used in the manufacturing process in the pulp, corrugator, nonwovens, fiber cement, building products, and tannery and textile industries.

