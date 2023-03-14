Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC Trims Stake in AAON, Inc. (NASDAQ:AAON)

Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC lessened its holdings in AAON, Inc. (NASDAQ:AAON – Get Rating) by 3.2% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 3,537,794 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 115,667 shares during the quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC owned about 0.07% of AAON worth $190,617,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. LPL Financial LLC boosted its position in AAON by 3.5% during the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 4,995 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $274,000 after purchasing an additional 168 shares during the period. Bessemer Group Inc. boosted its position in AAON by 39.7% during the 3rd quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 598 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 170 shares during the period. Arizona State Retirement System boosted its position in AAON by 1.5% during the 3rd quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 11,538 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $622,000 after purchasing an additional 172 shares during the period. Amalgamated Bank boosted its position in AAON by 1.0% during the 3rd quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 20,695 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,115,000 after purchasing an additional 212 shares during the period. Finally, Maryland State Retirement & Pension System raised its position in shares of AAON by 1.4% during the third quarter. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System now owns 17,173 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $925,000 after purchasing an additional 234 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.08% of the company’s stock.

AAON stock traded up $1.63 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $89.56. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 20,649 shares, compared to its average volume of 239,254. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $79.62 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $71.10. AAON, Inc. has a 12 month low of $47.50 and a 12 month high of $94.45. The company has a market capitalization of $4.79 billion, a PE ratio of 47.53 and a beta of 0.78. The company has a quick ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 2.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13.

AAON ( NASDAQ:AAON Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 27th. The construction company reported $0.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.55 by $0.16. AAON had a net margin of 11.29% and a return on equity of 19.54%. The firm had revenue of $254.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $240.28 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.18 earnings per share. AAON’s revenue for the quarter was up 86.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that AAON, Inc. will post 2.68 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a Semi-Annual dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 31st. Investors of record on Monday, March 13th will be paid a $0.12 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 0.5%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 10th. AAON’s payout ratio is 12.97%.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on AAON shares. StockNews.com upgraded AAON from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, November 19th. DA Davidson lifted their price target on AAON from $75.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 28th. Finally, CJS Securities downgraded AAON from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 28th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, AAON presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $81.67.

In other news, VP Casey Kidwell sold 1,607 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $92.63, for a total value of $148,856.41. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 2,616 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $242,320.08. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, VP Gordon Douglas Wichman sold 5,620 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $92.87, for a total transaction of $521,929.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 3,992 shares in the company, valued at approximately $370,737.04. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, VP Casey Kidwell sold 1,607 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $92.63, for a total transaction of $148,856.41. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 2,616 shares in the company, valued at $242,320.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 19.27% of the company’s stock.

AAON, Inc engages in the engineering, manufacturing, marketing and sale of air conditioning and heating equipment. It operates through the following segments: Units, Parts-External, Parts-Internal, and Other. Its products include air handling units, self contained units, packaged rooftop units, geothermal heat units, controls, and coils.

