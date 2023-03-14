Kentucky Retirement Systems Buys 2,069 Shares of Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL)

Kentucky Retirement Systems increased its stake in shares of Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL – Get Rating) by 1.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 118,905 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,069 shares during the quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems’ holdings in Oracle were worth $7,262,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of ORCL. NorthCrest Asset Manangement LLC lifted its holdings in Oracle by 1.2% in the third quarter. NorthCrest Asset Manangement LLC now owns 242,195 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $14,791,000 after buying an additional 2,815 shares during the period. Ridgewood Investments LLC lifted its holdings in Oracle by 19.7% in the third quarter. Ridgewood Investments LLC now owns 7,684 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $469,000 after buying an additional 1,267 shares during the period. RFG Advisory LLC lifted its holdings in Oracle by 28.4% in the second quarter. RFG Advisory LLC now owns 4,323 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $334,000 after buying an additional 957 shares during the period. First Republic Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Oracle by 3.1% in the third quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 787,975 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $48,122,000 after buying an additional 23,448 shares during the period. Finally, CTC Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Oracle by 36.5% in the third quarter. CTC Capital Management LLC now owns 8,600 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $525,000 after buying an additional 2,300 shares during the period. 40.96% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Oracle alerts:

Oracle Trading Up 0.6 %

Oracle stock opened at $85.48 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $230.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.03, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.66 and a beta of 1.02. Oracle Co. has a 1-year low of $60.78 and a 1-year high of $91.22. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $87.67 and a 200 day simple moving average of $79.21.

Oracle Increases Dividend

Oracle ( NYSE:ORCL Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, March 9th. The enterprise software provider reported $1.22 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.20 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $12.40 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.42 billion. Oracle had a net margin of 17.46% and a negative return on equity of 262.40%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.94 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Oracle Co. will post 3.95 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 24th. Investors of record on Tuesday, April 11th will be given a $0.40 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, April 10th. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.87%. This is an increase from Oracle’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.32. Oracle’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 42.24%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

ORCL has been the topic of several analyst reports. DA Davidson initiated coverage on shares of Oracle in a report on Tuesday, January 17th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $85.00 price objective on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group set a $105.00 price objective on shares of Oracle in a report on Friday. Barclays increased their price objective on shares of Oracle from $81.00 to $85.00 in a report on Friday. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Oracle from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday. Finally, Mizuho reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $116.00 target price on shares of Oracle in a report on Monday, March 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Oracle currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $95.06.

Insider Activity at Oracle

In other news, Director Rona Alison Fairhead sold 8,080 shares of Oracle stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $89.82, for a total value of $725,745.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 11,197 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,005,714.54. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, Director Rona Alison Fairhead sold 8,080 shares of Oracle stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $89.82, for a total value of $725,745.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 11,197 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,005,714.54. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Vice Chairman Jeffrey Henley sold 400,000 shares of Oracle stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $82.00, for a total transaction of $32,800,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 1,792,688 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $147,000,416. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 43.70% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About Oracle

(Get Rating)

Oracle Corp. engages in the provision of products and services that address all aspects of corporate information technology environments. It operates through the following business segments: Cloud and License, Hardware, and Services. The Cloud and License segment markets, sells, and delivers applications, platform, and infrastructure technologies.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ORCL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Oracle Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Oracle and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.