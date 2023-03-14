Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund Purchases 1,237 Shares of Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA)

Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund raised its holdings in shares of Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA – Get Rating) by 4.2% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 30,577 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,237 shares during the quarter. Mastercard accounts for approximately 0.8% of Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund’s portfolio, making the stock its 20th largest position. Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund’s holdings in Mastercard were worth $8,694,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Coston McIsaac & Partners bought a new stake in Mastercard during the second quarter worth $25,000. Grayhawk Investment Strategies Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Mastercard in the second quarter valued at about $31,000. Bangor Savings Bank raised its holdings in shares of Mastercard by 163.5% in the third quarter. Bangor Savings Bank now owns 137 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 85 shares during the last quarter. First Personal Financial Services bought a new position in shares of Mastercard during the third quarter valued at about $39,000. Finally, Wellington Shields & Co. LLC purchased a new position in Mastercard during the second quarter worth about $44,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.51% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts have commented on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on shares of Mastercard from $395.00 to $452.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 27th. BMO Capital Markets cut their price objective on Mastercard from $427.00 to $414.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 27th. Raymond James raised their target price on Mastercard from $406.00 to $450.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 27th. Barclays boosted their price target on shares of Mastercard from $427.00 to $437.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Sunday, January 29th. Finally, UBS Group cut their price target on shares of Mastercard from $456.00 to $441.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, December 15th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and twenty have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $413.41.

Mastercard Trading Up 1.0 %

Shares of MA opened at $348.23 on Tuesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $366.12 and its 200-day moving average price is $339.92. Mastercard Incorporated has a twelve month low of $276.87 and a twelve month high of $390.00. The stock has a market cap of $331.95 billion, a PE ratio of 33.73, a P/E/G ratio of 1.64 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a quick ratio of 1.17, a current ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.16.

Mastercard (NYSE:MA – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 26th. The credit services provider reported $2.65 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.56 by $0.09. Mastercard had a return on equity of 158.38% and a net margin of 44.65%. The firm had revenue of $5.82 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.79 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $2.35 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 11.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts forecast that Mastercard Incorporated will post 12.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Mastercard Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, May 9th. Investors of record on Friday, April 7th will be given a $0.57 dividend. This represents a $2.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.65%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, April 5th. Mastercard’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 22.31%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, major shareholder Foundation Mastercard sold 258,821 shares of the company's stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $370.69, for a total value of $95,942,356.49. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 101,598,379 shares in the company, valued at $37,661,503,111.51. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Craig Vosburg sold 6,333 shares of the company's stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $380.05, for a total value of $2,406,856.65. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 41,314 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $15,701,385.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 655,522 shares of company stock worth $242,724,561. Insiders own 0.29% of the company's stock.

Mastercard Company Profile

Mastercard, Inc is a technology company, which engages in the payments industry that connects consumers, financial institutions, merchants, governments, and business. It offers payment solutions for the development and implementation of credit, debit, prepaid, commercial, and payment programs. The company was founded in November 1966 and is headquartered in Purchase, NY.

See Also

