Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund Raises Stock Holdings in Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC)

Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund boosted its holdings in shares of Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC) by 3.4% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 250,523 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 8,292 shares during the quarter. Bank of America makes up 0.7% of Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund’s holdings, making the stock its 25th largest position. Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund’s holdings in Bank of America were worth $7,566,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Truvestments Capital LLC purchased a new position in Bank of America during the second quarter worth approximately $29,000. Avondale Wealth Management purchased a new position in shares of Bank of America in the third quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Lee Financial Co lifted its position in shares of Bank of America by 42.3% in the second quarter. Lee Financial Co now owns 989 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 294 shares in the last quarter. WD Rutherford LLC purchased a new position in shares of Bank of America in the third quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Finally, Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Bank of America by 1,491.8% in the third quarter. Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,162 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 1,089 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.34% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the company. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods downgraded Bank of America from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $35.00 to $33.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 8th. Barclays reduced their price objective on Bank of America from $51.00 to $48.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 3rd. Citigroup lifted their price objective on Bank of America from $36.00 to $38.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 17th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on Bank of America from $38.00 to $37.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, December 15th. Finally, Atlantic Securities downgraded Bank of America from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $40.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, January 31st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $40.16.

Bank of America Trading Up 6.3 %

Shares of NYSE BAC opened at $30.30 on Tuesday. Bank of America Co. has a twelve month low of $27.87 and a twelve month high of $44.63. The company has a current ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $34.46 and a 200-day simple moving average of $34.22. The stock has a market capitalization of $242.52 billion, a PE ratio of 8.94, a PEG ratio of 1.28 and a beta of 1.40.

Bank of America (NYSE:BAC – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, January 13th. The financial services provider reported $0.85 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.76 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $24.50 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $24.17 billion. Bank of America had a return on equity of 11.41% and a net margin of 23.93%. The company’s revenue was up 11.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.82 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that Bank of America Co. will post 3.38 earnings per share for the current year.

Bank of America Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 31st. Investors of record on Friday, March 3rd will be issued a $0.22 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 2nd. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.90%. Bank of America’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 27.59%.

Insider Activity at Bank of America

In related news, insider Matthew M. Koder sold 214,745 shares of Bank of America stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.91, for a total value of $7,711,492.95. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 214,747 shares in the company, valued at $7,711,564.77. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other Bank of America news, insider Matthew M. Koder sold 105,054 shares of Bank of America stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.27, for a total transaction of $3,600,200.58. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 319,803 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,959,648.81. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Matthew M. Koder sold 214,745 shares of Bank of America stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.91, for a total value of $7,711,492.95. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 214,747 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,711,564.77. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.27% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About Bank of America

Bank of America Corp. is a bank and financial holding company, which engages in the provision of banking and nonbank financial services. It operates through the following segments: Consumer Banking, Global Wealth and Investment Management, Global Banking, Global Markets, and All Other. The Consumer Banking segment offers credit, banking, and investment products and services to consumers and small businesses.

