Koito Manufacturing Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:KOTMY) Short Interest Update

Koito Manufacturing Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:KOTMY – Get Rating) saw a significant growth in short interest in the month of February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 21,100 shares, a growth of 38.8% from the February 13th total of 15,200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 10,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 2.0 days.
Koito Manufacturing Stock Performance
Shares of OTCMKTS:KOTMY opened at $17.10 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $16.53 and its two-hundred day moving average is $16.65. Koito Manufacturing has a 52 week low of $11.03 and a 52 week high of $21.77.
About Koito Manufacturing
