Koito Manufacturing Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:KOTMY) Short Interest Update

Koito Manufacturing Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:KOTMY – Get Rating) saw a significant growth in short interest in the month of February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 21,100 shares, a growth of 38.8% from the February 13th total of 15,200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 10,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 2.0 days.

Koito Manufacturing Stock Performance

Shares of OTCMKTS:KOTMY opened at $17.10 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $16.53 and its two-hundred day moving average is $16.65. Koito Manufacturing has a 52 week low of $11.03 and a 52 week high of $21.77.

About Koito Manufacturing

Koito Manufacturing Co, Ltd. engages in the manufacturing and marketing of automotive lighting equipment, aircraft parts, and electrical equipment. Its products include automotive lighting and accessories such as light-emitting diode (LED), discharge, and halogen headlamps, fog lamps, side turn signal lamps, and LED rear combination lamps; aircraft lighting and equipment that includes interior and exterior lights, caution warning panels, electrical equipment, and hydraulic equipment; and ship lights and special products including LED marine lamps and destination indicators.

