Legend Biotech Co. (NASDAQ:LEGN) Short Interest Update

Legend Biotech Co. (NASDAQ:LEGN – Get Rating) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 4,450,000 shares, a growth of 12.7% from the February 13th total of 3,950,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 663,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 6.7 days.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
Several brokerages have recently issued reports on LEGN. Barclays increased their price target on shares of Legend Biotech from $53.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 25th. UBS Group began coverage on shares of Legend Biotech in a research report on Tuesday, December 6th. They set a “buy” rating and a $66.00 price target on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on shares of Legend Biotech from $61.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 6th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Legend Biotech from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 24th. Finally, Piper Sandler increased their price target on shares of Legend Biotech from $72.00 to $78.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 20th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $69.33.
Legend Biotech Trading Up 4.3 %
Shares of NASDAQ LEGN traded up $1.95 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $47.21. 652,933 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 654,659. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 3.22 and a quick ratio of 3.19. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $49.81 and a 200-day simple moving average of $47.92. Legend Biotech has a 1-year low of $31.12 and a 1-year high of $57.72.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Legend Biotech
About Legend Biotech
Legend Biotech Corporation, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, through its subsidiaries, engages in the discovery and development of novel cell therapies for oncology and other indications in the United States, China, and internationally. Its lead product candidate, LCAR- B38M, is a chimeric antigen receptor for the treatment of multiple myeloma (MM), as well as a comparison of the treatment with standard triplet therapy in revlimid-refractory multiple myeloma.
Featured Stories
