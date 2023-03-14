Legend Biotech Co. (NASDAQ:LEGN) Short Interest Update

Legend Biotech Co. (NASDAQ:LEGN – Get Rating) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 4,450,000 shares, a growth of 12.7% from the February 13th total of 3,950,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 663,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 6.7 days.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on LEGN. Barclays increased their price target on shares of Legend Biotech from $53.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 25th. UBS Group began coverage on shares of Legend Biotech in a research report on Tuesday, December 6th. They set a “buy” rating and a $66.00 price target on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on shares of Legend Biotech from $61.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 6th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Legend Biotech from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 24th. Finally, Piper Sandler increased their price target on shares of Legend Biotech from $72.00 to $78.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 20th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $69.33.

Shares of NASDAQ LEGN traded up $1.95 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $47.21. 652,933 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 654,659. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 3.22 and a quick ratio of 3.19. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $49.81 and a 200-day simple moving average of $47.92. Legend Biotech has a 1-year low of $31.12 and a 1-year high of $57.72.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Voya Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Legend Biotech during the fourth quarter worth $251,000. Natixis acquired a new stake in Legend Biotech in the fourth quarter valued at $203,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Legend Biotech in the fourth quarter valued at $33,000. Legal & General Group Plc lifted its holdings in Legend Biotech by 4.3% in the fourth quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 224,311 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,198,000 after acquiring an additional 9,252 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in Legend Biotech by 10.6% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 265,316 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,245,000 after acquiring an additional 25,338 shares during the period. 38.88% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Legend Biotech Corporation, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, through its subsidiaries, engages in the discovery and development of novel cell therapies for oncology and other indications in the United States, China, and internationally. Its lead product candidate, LCAR- B38M, is a chimeric antigen receptor for the treatment of multiple myeloma (MM), as well as a comparison of the treatment with standard triplet therapy in revlimid-refractory multiple myeloma.

