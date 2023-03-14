Legend Gold (CVE:LGN) Trading Up 1.4%

Shares of Legend Gold Corp. (CVE:LGN – Get Rating) were up 1.4% during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as C$0.36 and last traded at C$0.36. Approximately 7,000 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 54% from the average daily volume of 15,280 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.36.

Legend Gold Price Performance

The business’s fifty day simple moving average is C$0.36 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$0.36.

About Legend Gold

(Get Rating)

Legend Gold Corp. is a Canada-based mineral exploration company exploring for gold in the Republic of Mali. The Company’s projects include Diba Project, which is located at West Mali, over 10 kilometers south of Sadiola Gold Mine; Lakanfla Project, which is located at West Mali, and Pitiangoma Project and Tabakorole Project, which are located in Southern Mali.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Legend Gold Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Legend Gold and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.