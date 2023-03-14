Legrand (OTCMKTS:LGRDY) Cut to “Neutral” at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of Legrand (OTCMKTS:LGRDY – Get Rating) from an overweight rating to a neutral rating in a report issued on Friday, The Fly reports.

A number of other research firms have also recently commented on LGRDY. Oddo Bhf cut Legrand from an outperform rating to a neutral rating in a research note on Friday, November 18th. BNP Paribas downgraded Legrand from an outperform rating to a neutral rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 30th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut Legrand from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 7th. Kepler Capital Markets raised Legrand from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Friday, February 10th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein raised Legrand from a market perform rating to an outperform rating in a report on Wednesday, January 4th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $88.14.

Get Legrand alerts:

Legrand Price Performance

OTCMKTS LGRDY opened at $18.17 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $18.07 and its 200-day moving average price is $16.12. Legrand has a fifty-two week low of $12.43 and a fifty-two week high of $20.18.

About Legrand

Legrand SA is a holding company, which engages in the manufacture of electrical and digital building infrastructures. Its services include the provision of control and command of electric power, cable management, power distribution, and voice-data-image distribution. The company was founded in 1926 and is headquartered in Limoges, France.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Legrand Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Legrand and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.