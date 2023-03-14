Liberty One Investment Management LLC Boosts Stock Position in McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD)

Liberty One Investment Management LLC raised its position in shares of McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD – Get Rating) by 5.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 98,120 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,178 shares during the quarter. McDonald’s makes up approximately 3.7% of Liberty One Investment Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 4th largest position. Liberty One Investment Management LLC’s holdings in McDonald’s were worth $22,640,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. West Financial Advisors LLC boosted its position in McDonald’s by 520.0% during the 3rd quarter. West Financial Advisors LLC now owns 124 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 104 shares in the last quarter. WD Rutherford LLC bought a new stake in McDonald’s during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Cowa LLC bought a new stake in McDonald’s during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $39,000. McClarren Financial Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in McDonald’s during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Finally, Standard Family Office LLC bought a new stake in McDonald’s during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $48,000. 66.86% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insider Activity

In related news, EVP Marion K. Gross sold 1,396 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $265.44, for a total value of $370,554.24. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 308 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $81,755.52. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In related news, CEO Christopher J. Kempczinski sold 3,850 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $267.69, for a total value of $1,030,606.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 34,637 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,271,978.53. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Marion K. Gross sold 1,396 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $265.44, for a total transaction of $370,554.24. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 308 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $81,755.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 8,122 shares of company stock valued at $2,177,681 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.18% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

McDonald’s Stock Performance

MCD has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on McDonald’s from $285.00 to $305.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 18th. Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on McDonald’s in a research report on Monday, January 23rd. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $280.00 price target on the stock. Tigress Financial boosted their price target on McDonald’s from $320.00 to $330.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 8th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on McDonald’s from $263.00 to $277.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 1st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on McDonald’s from $250.00 to $262.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 18th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $288.46.

Shares of MCD stock traded up $2.91 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $265.99. 434,669 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,695,511. McDonald’s Co. has a 12 month low of $227.98 and a 12 month high of $281.67. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $266.84 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $262.68. The firm has a market capitalization of $194.57 billion, a PE ratio of 31.51, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.09 and a beta of 0.62.

McDonald’s (NYSE:MCD – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 31st. The fast-food giant reported $2.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.46 by $0.13. McDonald’s had a net margin of 26.65% and a negative return on equity of 120.10%. The firm had revenue of $5.93 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.75 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $2.23 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts expect that McDonald’s Co. will post 10.51 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

McDonald’s Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 1st will be given a dividend of $1.52 per share. This represents a $6.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.29%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, February 28th. McDonald’s’s payout ratio is 72.81%.

About McDonald’s

McDonald’s Corp. engages in the operation and franchising of restaurants. It operates through the following segments: U.S., International Operated Markets, and International Developmental Licensed Markets and Corporate. The U.S. segment focuses its operations on the United States. The International Operated Markets segment consists of operations and the franchising of restaurants in Australia, Canada, France, Germany, Italy, the Netherlands, Russia, Spain, and the U.K.

