Liberty One Investment Management LLC Buys 4,702 Shares of Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK)

Liberty One Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK – Get Rating) by 23.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 25,113 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,702 shares during the quarter. Liberty One Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Merck & Co., Inc. were worth $2,163,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. EdgeRock Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. in the third quarter worth $30,000. Mach 1 Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. in the third quarter worth $30,000. New Millennium Group LLC purchased a new position in Merck & Co., Inc. during the 2nd quarter valued at $35,000. Horizons Wealth Management purchased a new position in Merck & Co., Inc. during the 2nd quarter valued at $42,000. Finally, Ritter Daniher Financial Advisory LLC DE purchased a new position in Merck & Co., Inc. during the 2nd quarter valued at $47,000. 72.89% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Transactions at Merck & Co., Inc.

In other news, insider Sanat Chattopadhyay sold 83,994 shares of Merck & Co., Inc. stock in a transaction on Monday, January 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $112.29, for a total transaction of $9,431,686.26. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 29,500 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,312,555. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other Merck & Co., Inc. news, EVP Steven Mizell sold 1,815 shares of Merck & Co., Inc. stock in a transaction on Monday, February 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $109.10, for a total value of $198,016.50. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 33,085 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,609,573.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Sanat Chattopadhyay sold 83,994 shares of Merck & Co., Inc. stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $112.29, for a total value of $9,431,686.26. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 29,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,312,555. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 100,245 shares of company stock worth $11,168,256 in the last 90 days. 0.29% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Merck & Co., Inc. Stock Performance

MRK stock traded up $0.85 on Tuesday, hitting $106.58. The company had a trading volume of 1,043,670 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,459,624. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $108.70 and its 200 day simple moving average is $101.83. The stock has a market cap of $270.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.54, a P/E/G ratio of 1.97 and a beta of 0.34. Merck & Co., Inc. has a 12-month low of $77.40 and a 12-month high of $115.49. The company has a current ratio of 1.47, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62.

Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 2nd. The company reported $1.62 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.56 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $13.83 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.66 billion. Merck & Co., Inc. had a net margin of 24.49% and a return on equity of 43.47%. The company’s revenue was up 2.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.80 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Merck & Co., Inc. will post 6.88 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Merck & Co., Inc. Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 10th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.73 per share. This represents a $2.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.74%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 14th. Merck & Co., Inc.’s dividend payout ratio is presently 51.14%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

MRK has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Cantor Fitzgerald raised their target price on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. from $120.00 to $135.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, December 19th. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. from $125.00 to $126.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 7th. Truist Financial raised their target price on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. from $106.00 to $118.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 3rd. Cowen raised their price target on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. from $108.00 to $120.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 3rd. Finally, Atlantic Securities raised their price target on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. from $122.00 to $127.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 7th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $119.35.

Merck & Co., Inc. Profile

Merck & Co, Inc is a health care company, which engages in the provision of health solutions through its prescription medicines, vaccines, biologic therapies, animal health, and consumer care products. It operates through the following segments: Pharmaceutical, Animal Health, and Other. The Pharmaceutical segment includes human health pharmaceutical and vaccine products.

