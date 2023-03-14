Liberty One Investment Management LLC Cuts Stake in UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH)

Liberty One Investment Management LLC lowered its position in shares of UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH – Get Rating) by 4.8% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 4,427 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock after selling 224 shares during the quarter. Liberty One Investment Management LLC’s holdings in UnitedHealth Group were worth $2,236,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of UNH. TimeScale Financial Inc. increased its holdings in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 276.9% in the 3rd quarter. TimeScale Financial Inc. now owns 49 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 36 shares in the last quarter. Pflug Koory LLC increased its holdings in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 160.0% in the 3rd quarter. Pflug Koory LLC now owns 52 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 32 shares in the last quarter. Knott David M Jr purchased a new position in shares of UnitedHealth Group in the 2nd quarter valued at about $29,000. Belmont Capital LLC increased its holdings in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 294.1% in the 3rd quarter. Belmont Capital LLC now owns 67 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Finally, O Dell Group LLC increased its holdings in UnitedHealth Group by 76.9% during the 3rd quarter. O Dell Group LLC now owns 69 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 30 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.31% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on UNH shares. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $590.00 to $610.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 7th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of UnitedHealth Group from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Saturday. Morgan Stanley restated an “overweight” rating and set a $587.00 target price on shares of UnitedHealth Group in a report on Wednesday, November 23rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $615.00 to $617.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 24th. Finally, Loop Capital raised their target price on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $575.00 to $590.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 17th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, UnitedHealth Group currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $599.68.

Shares of UNH stock traded up $3.78 on Tuesday, reaching $467.46. 481,803 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,636,526. The stock has a market cap of $436.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.88, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.29 and a beta of 0.69. The company has a quick ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $485.89 and a two-hundred day moving average of $512.25. UnitedHealth Group Incorporated has a 1-year low of $449.70 and a 1-year high of $558.10.

UnitedHealth Group (NYSE:UNH) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, January 13th. The healthcare conglomerate reported $5.34 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $5.17 by $0.17. The business had revenue of $82.79 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $82.53 billion. UnitedHealth Group had a return on equity of 27.04% and a net margin of 6.21%. The business's revenue for the quarter was up 12.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $4.48 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that UnitedHealth Group Incorporated will post 24.91 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 21st. Investors of record on Monday, March 13th will be issued a $1.65 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 10th. This represents a $6.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.41%. UnitedHealth Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 31.15%.

UnitedHealth Group, Inc engages in the provision of health care coverage, software, and data consultancy services. It operates through the following segments: UnitedHealthcare, OptumHealth, OptumInsight, and OptumRx. The UnitedHealthcare segment utilizes Optum’s capabilities to help coordinate patient care, improve affordability of medical care, analyze cost trends, manage pharmacy benefits, work with care providers more effectively, and create a simpler consumer experience.

