Liberty One Investment Management LLC Grows Stock Holdings in The Travelers Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TRV)

Liberty One Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in The Travelers Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TRV – Get Rating) by 12.3% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 13,010 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,421 shares during the quarter. Liberty One Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Travelers Companies were worth $1,993,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in TRV. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its position in Travelers Companies by 9.3% during the third quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 39,294 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $6,020,000 after acquiring an additional 3,355 shares in the last quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund increased its holdings in shares of Travelers Companies by 3.7% during the 3rd quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund now owns 8,505 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $1,303,000 after purchasing an additional 307 shares in the last quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems lifted its stake in shares of Travelers Companies by 4.3% in the 3rd quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems now owns 18,576 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $2,846,000 after purchasing an additional 766 shares during the period. Ascent Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of Travelers Companies by 15.4% in the 3rd quarter. Ascent Group LLC now owns 3,332 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $615,000 after purchasing an additional 444 shares during the period. Finally, Wealthsource Partners LLC boosted its holdings in Travelers Companies by 12.4% during the third quarter. Wealthsource Partners LLC now owns 4,940 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $757,000 after buying an additional 546 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.59% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on shares of Travelers Companies from $190.00 to $195.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 25th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Travelers Companies from $175.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 22nd. Raymond James raised their price objective on Travelers Companies from $200.00 to $220.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 25th. BMO Capital Markets started coverage on Travelers Companies in a research report on Thursday, January 19th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $212.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Evercore ISI raised shares of Travelers Companies from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $183.00 to $220.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Travelers Companies presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $189.71.

Travelers Companies Trading Down 0.1 %

NYSE TRV traded down $0.20 on Tuesday, reaching $172.02. 418,837 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,394,604. The company has a current ratio of 0.33, a quick ratio of 0.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $185.97 and its 200 day moving average price is $178.67. The stock has a market capitalization of $39.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.66, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.45 and a beta of 0.61. The Travelers Companies, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $149.65 and a fifty-two week high of $194.51.

Travelers Companies (NYSE:TRV – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 24th. The insurance provider reported $3.40 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $3.40. Travelers Companies had a net margin of 7.71% and a return on equity of 13.34%. The firm had revenue of $8.83 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.78 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $5.20 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 10.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts forecast that The Travelers Companies, Inc. will post 14.09 earnings per share for the current year.

Travelers Companies Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 10th will be paid a $0.93 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 9th. This represents a $3.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.16%. Travelers Companies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 31.66%.

Insider Transactions at Travelers Companies

In related news, CEO Alan D. Schnitzer sold 150,829 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $188.53, for a total value of $28,435,791.37. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 196,914 shares in the company, valued at $37,124,196.42. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, Vice Chairman William H. Heyman sold 9,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $191.42, for a total value of $1,722,780.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 251,605 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $48,162,229.10. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Alan D. Schnitzer sold 150,829 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $188.53, for a total transaction of $28,435,791.37. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 196,914 shares in the company, valued at $37,124,196.42. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 188,163 shares of company stock worth $35,402,200 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 1.07% of the company’s stock.

Travelers Companies Profile

(Get Rating)

The Travelers Cos., Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of commercial and personal property and casualty insurance products and services. It operates through the following business segments: Business Insurance, Bond and Specialty Insurance, and Personal Insurance. The Business Insurance segment provides an array of property and casualty insurance, and insurance related services to its customers primarily in the U.S., as well as in Canada, the United Kingdom, the Republic of Ireland and throughout other parts of the world as a corporate member of Lloyd’s.

Featured Articles

