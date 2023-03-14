Liberty One Investment Management LLC Purchases 16,298 Shares of Duke Energy Co. (NYSE:DUK)

Liberty One Investment Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Duke Energy Co. (NYSE:DUK – Get Rating) by 9.0% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 196,509 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 16,298 shares during the quarter. Duke Energy accounts for 3.0% of Liberty One Investment Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 16th largest position. Liberty One Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Duke Energy were worth $18,279,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in DUK. International Assets Investment Management LLC lifted its position in Duke Energy by 17.8% in the 2nd quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 5,532 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $593,000 after acquiring an additional 834 shares in the last quarter. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC lifted its position in Duke Energy by 4.8% in the 3rd quarter. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC now owns 18,999 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,767,000 after acquiring an additional 867 shares in the last quarter. Financial Advocates Investment Management lifted its position in Duke Energy by 104.5% in the 2nd quarter. Financial Advocates Investment Management now owns 5,480 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $587,000 after acquiring an additional 2,800 shares in the last quarter. Gofen & Glossberg LLC IL lifted its position in Duke Energy by 1.9% in the 3rd quarter. Gofen & Glossberg LLC IL now owns 12,466 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,160,000 after acquiring an additional 231 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its position in Duke Energy by 541.8% in the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 7,566,436 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $811,198,000 after acquiring an additional 6,387,550 shares in the last quarter. 63.22% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Duke Energy Stock Performance

Shares of Duke Energy stock traded up $1.74 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $95.91. 674,920 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,811,482. The stock has a market capitalization of $73.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.36, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.03 and a beta of 0.42. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $99.89 and a 200-day moving average price of $99.23. Duke Energy Co. has a 1-year low of $83.76 and a 1-year high of $116.33. The company has a current ratio of 0.70, a quick ratio of 0.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.34.

Duke Energy Dividend Announcement

Duke Energy ( NYSE:DUK Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 9th. The utilities provider reported $1.11 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.06 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $7.35 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.27 billion. Duke Energy had a net margin of 9.11% and a return on equity of 8.45%. Duke Energy’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.94 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that Duke Energy Co. will post 5.63 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 16th. Investors of record on Friday, February 17th will be paid a $1.005 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 16th. This represents a $4.02 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.19%. Duke Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 121.08%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

DUK has been the topic of several research reports. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price objective on shares of Duke Energy from $116.00 to $112.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 16th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on shares of Duke Energy from $108.00 to $105.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 22nd. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on shares of Duke Energy from $107.00 to $110.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 4th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on shares of Duke Energy from $111.00 to $103.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 10th. Finally, Seaport Res Ptn lowered shares of Duke Energy from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, November 21st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $106.64.

Insider Activity at Duke Energy

In related news, SVP Louis E. Renjel sold 1,900 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $99.90, for a total value of $189,810.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 9,967 shares in the company, valued at approximately $995,703.30. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 0.10% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About Duke Energy

(Get Rating)

Duke Energy Corp. engages in the distribution of natural gas and energy related services. It operates through the following segments: Electric Utilities and Infrastructure, Gas Utilities & Infrastructure and Commercial Renewables. The Electric Utilities and Infrastructure segment conducts operations in regulated electric utilities in the Carolinas, Florida and the Midwest.

Featured Articles

