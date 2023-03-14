Liberty One Investment Management LLC Purchases Shares of 5,347 Enphase Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENPH)

Liberty One Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Enphase Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENPH – Get Rating) in the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm purchased 5,347 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,484,000.
A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC purchased a new position in shares of Enphase Energy in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $28,000. Hanseatic Management Services Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Enphase Energy in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $34,000. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Enphase Energy in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $26,000. Private Trust Co. NA boosted its stake in shares of Enphase Energy by 294.1% in the 3rd quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 134 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Finally, KB Financial Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Enphase Energy in the 1st quarter worth approximately $28,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.79% of the company’s stock.
In related news, Director Richard Mora sold 4,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $214.62, for a total value of $965,790.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,600 shares in the company, valued at $343,392. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, EVP David A. Ranhoff sold 7,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $203.25, for a total value of $1,524,375.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 97,102 shares in the company, valued at $19,735,981.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Richard Mora sold 4,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $214.62, for a total transaction of $965,790.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 1,600 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $343,392. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 48,327 shares of company stock valued at $14,392,707. 4.80% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.
Shares of Enphase Energy stock traded up $7.39 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $218.92. The stock had a trading volume of 597,453 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,305,522. The firm has a market cap of $29.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 76.36, a P/E/G ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 1.49. Enphase Energy, Inc. has a 12 month low of $128.67 and a 12 month high of $339.92. The business’s 50-day moving average is $221.29 and its 200 day moving average is $267.24. The company has a current ratio of 3.55, a quick ratio of 3.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.45.
Enphase Energy, Inc is a global energy technology company, which engages in the design, development, manufacture, and sale of micro inverter systems for the solar photovoltaic industry. The firm’s products include IQ 7 Microinverter Series, IQ Battery, IQ Envoy, IQ Microinverter Accessories, IQ Envoy Accessories and Enlighten & Apps.
