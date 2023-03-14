Liberty One Investment Management LLC Raises Holdings in Tyson Foods, Inc. (NYSE:TSN)

Liberty One Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Tyson Foods, Inc. (NYSE:TSN – Get Rating) by 23.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 25,952 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 4,957 shares during the quarter. Liberty One Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Tyson Foods were worth $1,711,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of TSN. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in Tyson Foods by 79.7% in the third quarter. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 372 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 165 shares during the last quarter. CI Investments Inc. grew its holdings in Tyson Foods by 1,002.9% in the third quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 386 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 351 shares during the last quarter. Cowa LLC purchased a new position in Tyson Foods in the third quarter worth $31,000. Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Tyson Foods in the third quarter worth $31,000. Finally, Orion Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Tyson Foods in the third quarter worth $38,000. 66.64% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Tyson Foods Stock Performance

NYSE TSN traded up $0.51 on Tuesday, reaching $57.72. 471,906 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,104,008. The firm has a market cap of $20.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.50 and a beta of 0.75. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $62.42 and a 200-day moving average price of $65.49. Tyson Foods, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $56.65 and a fifty-two week high of $99.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a current ratio of 1.75.

Tyson Foods Announces Dividend

Tyson Foods ( NYSE:TSN Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 6th. The company reported $0.85 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.35 by ($0.50). Tyson Foods had a net margin of 4.54% and a return on equity of 12.41%. The firm had revenue of $13.26 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.51 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $2.87 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 2.5% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts predict that Tyson Foods, Inc. will post 4.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 1st will be issued a $0.48 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 31st. This represents a $1.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.33%. Tyson Foods’s payout ratio is 28.53%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. Credit Suisse Group cut their price target on shares of Tyson Foods from $75.00 to $58.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, February 7th. Barclays downgraded shares of Tyson Foods from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $89.00 to $58.00 in a research note on Monday, November 28th. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price objective on shares of Tyson Foods from $90.00 to $75.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, November 15th. Sanford C. Bernstein lowered their price objective on shares of Tyson Foods to $76.00 in a research note on Monday, December 12th. Finally, Bank of America lowered their price objective on shares of Tyson Foods from $62.00 to $56.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, February 7th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $68.00.

Tyson Foods Company Profile

Tyson Foods, Inc engages in the production of frozen and refrigerated food products. It operates through the following segments: Beef, Pork, Chicken, and Prepared Foods. The Beef segment includes processing live fed cattle and fabricating dressed beef carcasses into primal and sub-primal meat cuts and case-ready products.

