Lithia Motors (NYSE:LAD) Stock Price Down 5.7%

Lithia Motors, Inc. (NYSE:LAD – Get Rating)’s share price traded down 5.7% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $222.54 and last traded at $223.11. 471,540 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 47% from the average session volume of 320,993 shares. The stock had previously closed at $236.69.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. Citigroup restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $245.00 price target on shares of Lithia Motors in a report on Tuesday, December 13th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on Lithia Motors from $233.00 to $262.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 16th. Guggenheim reduced their price target on Lithia Motors from $343.00 to $332.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 16th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on Lithia Motors from $200.00 to $198.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 17th. Finally, TheStreet raised Lithia Motors from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Lithia Motors currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $301.89.

Get Lithia Motors alerts:

Lithia Motors Trading Down 6.6 %

The firm has a market cap of $6.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.39, a PEG ratio of 1.74 and a beta of 1.41. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $251.15 and its two-hundred day moving average is $232.42. The company has a quick ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 1.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06.

Lithia Motors Announces Dividend

Lithia Motors ( NYSE:LAD Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 15th. The company reported $9.05 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $10.11 by ($1.06). The business had revenue of $6.99 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.08 billion. Lithia Motors had a return on equity of 25.41% and a net margin of 4.43%. Lithia Motors’s quarterly revenue was up 10.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $11.39 EPS. Analysts predict that Lithia Motors, Inc. will post 35.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 24th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 10th will be given a $0.42 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 9th. This represents a $1.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.76%. Lithia Motors’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 3.81%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Lithia Motors

In other Lithia Motors news, Director Shauna Mcintyre sold 167 shares of Lithia Motors stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $260.00, for a total transaction of $43,420.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 1,672 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $434,720. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 1.70% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of Lithia Motors by 2.8% during the first quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 3,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,080,000 after buying an additional 99 shares in the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of Lithia Motors by 41.1% in the first quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 3,116 shares of the company’s stock valued at $935,000 after buying an additional 908 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can increased its position in Lithia Motors by 4.0% during the first quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 2,790 shares of the company’s stock worth $902,000 after purchasing an additional 107 shares during the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can grew its stake in Lithia Motors by 8.4% during the first quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 16,847 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,190,000 after buying an additional 1,310 shares during the period. Finally, Blair William & Co. IL grew its stake in Lithia Motors by 34.1% during the first quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 955 shares of the company’s stock worth $287,000 after buying an additional 243 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.21% of the company’s stock.

About Lithia Motors

(Get Rating)

Lithia Motors, Inc engages in the operation of automotive franchises and retail of new and used vehicles. It operates through the following segments: Domestic, Import and Luxury. The Domestic segment consists of retail automotive franchises that sell new vehicles manufactured by Chrysler, General Motors, and Ford.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Lithia Motors Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lithia Motors and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.