Locus Chain (LOCUS) Achieves Self Reported Market Cap of $78.77 Million

Locus Chain (LOCUS) traded down 1.4% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 12:00 PM ET on March 14th. One Locus Chain token can now be bought for $0.0494 or 0.00000190 BTC on popular exchanges. Locus Chain has a market capitalization of $78.77 million and approximately $641,949.63 worth of Locus Chain was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, Locus Chain has traded up 2.5% against the dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

About Locus Chain

Locus Chain was first traded on April 11th, 2018. Locus Chain’s total supply is 7,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 1,595,769,058 tokens. The official website for Locus Chain is locuschain.com. Locus Chain’s official message board is medium.com/@locus_10211. Locus Chain’s official Twitter account is @locuschain and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Locus Chain

According to CryptoCompare, “Locus Chain is a state of the art blockchain protocol that can maintain stable transaction time even if the number of nodes and transactions increase using Account Wise Transaction Chain (AWTC). Through the use of AWTC, Locus Chain is able to provide high transaction speed for every user in the eco-system and the network.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Locus Chain directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Locus Chain should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Locus Chain using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

