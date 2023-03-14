Lufax Holding Ltd (NYSE:LU) to Issue Semi-annual Dividend of $0.05

Lufax Holding Ltd (NYSE:LU – Get Rating) declared a semi-annual dividend on Tuesday, March 14th, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 7th will be paid a dividend of 0.05 per share on Friday, April 21st. This represents a dividend yield of 9.9%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, April 5th.

Lufax Stock Up 3.1 %

Shares of Lufax stock traded up $0.06 on Tuesday, reaching $1.98. The stock had a trading volume of 14,999,440 shares, compared to its average volume of 17,477,842. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $2.53 and a 200 day moving average price of $2.44. The company has a quick ratio of 1.44, a current ratio of 1.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. Lufax has a 1 year low of $1.26 and a 1 year high of $7.05. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 3.64 and a beta of 0.57.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts recently commented on the stock. Morgan Stanley cut shares of Lufax from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $7.00 to $1.52 in a research note on Thursday, December 1st. Citigroup cut shares of Lufax from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $3.52 to $2.04 in a research note on Monday. Macquarie cut shares of Lufax from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $1.50 price objective for the company. in a research note on Tuesday. HSBC decreased their target price on shares of Lufax from $4.00 to $3.00 in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lowered shares of Lufax from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $1.70 to $1.40 in a report on Friday, November 25th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $2.57.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Lufax Company Profile

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Voya Investment Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Lufax by 19.6% during the 4th quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 76,946 shares of the company’s stock valued at $149,000 after acquiring an additional 12,587 shares during the last quarter. CI Private Wealth LLC acquired a new position in shares of Lufax during the 4th quarter valued at about $78,000. DRW Securities LLC acquired a new position in shares of Lufax during the 4th quarter valued at about $49,000. 1832 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new position in Lufax in the fourth quarter valued at about $49,000. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in Lufax in the fourth quarter valued at about $169,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 15.24% of the company’s stock.

Lufax Holding Ltd operates a technology-empowered personal financial services platform in China. It offers loan products, including unsecured loans and secured loans, as well as consumer finance loans. The company also provides wealth management platforms, such as Lufax (Lu.com), Lu International (Singapore), and Lu International (Hong Kong) to the middle class and affluent investors to invest in products and portfolios; retail credit facilitation services platform that offers small business owners with lending solutions; and technology empowerment solutions for financial institutions.

