Luminar Technologies (NASDAQ:LAZR) Shares Down 4% on Analyst Downgrade

Luminar Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:LAZR – Get Rating)’s share price dropped 4% during trading on Tuesday after Citigroup lowered their price target on the stock from $20.00 to $19.00. The company traded as low as $8.47 and last traded at $8.51. Approximately 4,781,182 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 65% from the average daily volume of 13,764,588 shares. The stock had previously closed at $8.86.

Several other brokerages have also issued reports on LAZR. Rosenblatt Securities reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $8.00 price target on shares of Luminar Technologies in a research note on Wednesday, March 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on Luminar Technologies from $15.00 to $20.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, March 6th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price target on Luminar Technologies from $15.00 to $14.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 1st. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Luminar Technologies presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $14.00.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Private Trust Co. NA acquired a new position in Luminar Technologies during the 4th quarter worth about $25,000. Huntington National Bank acquired a new position in Luminar Technologies during the 3rd quarter worth about $29,000. MGO One Seven LLC acquired a new position in Luminar Technologies during the 4th quarter worth about $55,000. Pinnacle Wealth Planning Services Inc. acquired a new position in Luminar Technologies during the 4th quarter worth about $60,000. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in Luminar Technologies during the 4th quarter worth about $64,000. 35.26% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $6.91 and a 200 day simple moving average of $7.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 14.23, a quick ratio of 7.04 and a current ratio of 7.15. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.98 and a beta of 1.63.

Luminar Technologies, Inc, an automotive technology company, provides sensor technologies and software for passenger cars and commercial trucks in North America, the Asia Pacific, Europe, and the Middle East. It operates in two segments, Autonomy Solutions and Components. The Autonomy Solutions segment designs, manufactures, and sells laser imaging, detection, and ranging sensors, as well as related perception and autonomy software solutions primarily for original equipment manufacturers in the automobile, commercial vehicle, robo-taxi, and adjacent industries.

