LWM Advisory Services LLC Boosts Position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM)

LWM Advisory Services LLC increased its stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM – Get Rating) by 7.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 9,804 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 675 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. accounts for about 1.2% of LWM Advisory Services LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 18th largest position. LWM Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. were worth $1,053,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in JPM. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 23.3% during the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 31,667,210 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,566,044,000 after purchasing an additional 5,978,393 shares during the period. Public Investment Fund purchased a new position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. during the 2nd quarter valued at about $433,667,000. Barclays PLC increased its position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 77.8% during the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 8,071,119 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $843,433,000 after purchasing an additional 3,531,637 shares during the period. Franklin Resources Inc. increased its position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 21.1% during the 2nd quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 19,739,048 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,222,815,000 after purchasing an additional 3,435,522 shares during the period. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 1.1% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 272,539,783 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $28,480,408,000 after buying an additional 2,918,554 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.89% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Oppenheimer raised their price target on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $177.00 to $186.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 2nd. Credit Suisse Group set a $155.00 price target on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a report on Monday, February 27th. Barclays lifted their target price on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $162.00 to $189.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 3rd. UBS Group set a $156.00 target price on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research note on Friday, January 13th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upgraded shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $148.00 to $155.00 in a research note on Monday. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, JPMorgan Chase & Co. currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $150.78.

Shares of NYSE:JPM opened at $131.81 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $139.57 and its 200 day moving average price is $128.98. The stock has a market cap of $387.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.87, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.07 and a beta of 1.12. JPMorgan Chase & Co. has a fifty-two week low of $101.28 and a fifty-two week high of $144.34. The company has a quick ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, January 13th. The financial services provider reported $3.57 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.11 by $0.46. The company had revenue of $34.55 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $34.23 billion. JPMorgan Chase & Co. had a net margin of 24.34% and a return on equity of 14.68%. The firm’s revenue was up 18.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $3.33 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that JPMorgan Chase & Co. will post 12.9 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other JPMorgan Chase & Co. news, Director Mellody L. Hobson bought 375 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 19th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $134.53 per share, for a total transaction of $50,448.75. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 22,040 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,965,041.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, Director Mellody L. Hobson bought 375 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 19th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $134.53 per share, for a total transaction of $50,448.75. Following the purchase, the director now owns 22,040 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,965,041.20. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, General Counsel Stacey Friedman sold 23,148 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $140.31, for a total transaction of $3,247,895.88. Following the completion of the transaction, the general counsel now directly owns 48,311 shares in the company, valued at $6,778,516.41. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 37,887 shares of company stock worth $5,315,762. Insiders own 0.79% of the company’s stock.

JPMorgan Chase & Co is a financial holding company, which engages in providing financial and investment banking services. The firm offers a range of investment banking products and services in all capital markets, including advising on corporate strategy and structure, capital raising in equity and debt markets, risk management, market making in cash securities and derivative instruments, and brokerage and research.

