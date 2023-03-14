LWM Advisory Services LLC Has $273,000 Stock Holdings in L3Harris Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:LHX)

LWM Advisory Services LLC increased its stake in L3Harris Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:LHX – Get Rating) by 5.9% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,314 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 73 shares during the quarter. LWM Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in L3Harris Technologies were worth $273,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of L3Harris Technologies in the second quarter worth approximately $30,000. Wagner Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of L3Harris Technologies in the second quarter worth approximately $32,000. Trustcore Financial Services LLC lifted its stake in shares of L3Harris Technologies by 106.2% in the third quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC now owns 167 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 86 shares during the period. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. acquired a new position in shares of L3Harris Technologies in the second quarter worth approximately $43,000. Finally, Old North State Trust LLC acquired a new position in shares of L3Harris Technologies in the third quarter worth approximately $38,000. 82.18% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get L3Harris Technologies alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the company. Susquehanna lifted their price objective on L3Harris Technologies from $265.00 to $270.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research note on Monday, January 30th. TheStreet lowered L3Harris Technologies from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 22nd. Cowen dropped their price target on L3Harris Technologies from $260.00 to $240.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 12th. Truist Financial dropped their price target on L3Harris Technologies from $264.00 to $255.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, January 30th. Finally, Robert W. Baird lowered L3Harris Technologies from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $290.00 to $241.00 in a research note on Monday, December 19th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $259.46.

L3Harris Technologies Stock Up 0.8 %

Shares of NYSE LHX traded up $1.56 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $202.91. 49,631 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,312,911. The company has a market cap of $38.57 billion, a PE ratio of 36.81, a P/E/G ratio of 6.40 and a beta of 0.71. L3Harris Technologies, Inc. has a one year low of $189.73 and a one year high of $264.71. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $206.87 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $218.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a current ratio of 1.17.

L3Harris Technologies (NYSE:LHX – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, January 27th. The company reported $3.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.21 by $0.06. L3Harris Technologies had a return on equity of 13.20% and a net margin of 6.22%. The business had revenue of $4.58 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.36 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $3.30 earnings per share. L3Harris Technologies’s revenue was up 5.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that L3Harris Technologies, Inc. will post 12.32 EPS for the current year.

L3Harris Technologies Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 24th. Investors of record on Friday, March 10th will be issued a dividend of $1.14 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 9th. This represents a $4.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.25%. This is an increase from L3Harris Technologies’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.12. L3Harris Technologies’s dividend payout ratio is 83.36%.

L3Harris Technologies Company Profile

(Get Rating)

L3Harris Technologies, Inc engages in the provision of defense and commercial technologies across the air, land, sea, space, and cyber domains. It operates through the following segments: Integrated Mission Systems, Space and Airborne Systems, Communication Systems, and Aviation Systems. The Integrated Mission Systems segment consists of multi-mission ISR and communication systems, integrated electrical and electronic systems for maritime platforms, and advanced electro-optical and infrared solutions.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for L3Harris Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for L3Harris Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.