LWM Advisory Services LLC Raises Holdings in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD)

LWM Advisory Services LLC boosted its stake in shares of The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD – Get Rating) by 2.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 2,635 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 52 shares during the quarter. Home Depot makes up 0.8% of LWM Advisory Services LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 28th biggest holding. LWM Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in Home Depot were worth $746,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new position in shares of Home Depot in the 1st quarter valued at about $563,524,000. Public Investment Fund purchased a new position in shares of Home Depot in the 2nd quarter valued at about $450,346,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Home Depot by 14.5% in the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 10,729,735 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $3,211,731,000 after acquiring an additional 1,361,660 shares during the last quarter. Altshuler Shaham Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Home Depot in the 3rd quarter valued at about $341,915,000. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Home Depot by 1.1% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 94,440,614 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $26,059,943,000 after purchasing an additional 1,011,858 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.31% of the company’s stock.

Get Home Depot alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

HD has been the topic of a number of research reports. Sanford C. Bernstein initiated coverage on shares of Home Depot in a research report on Tuesday, December 6th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $337.00 target price on the stock. DA Davidson lowered their target price on shares of Home Depot from $334.00 to $306.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 22nd. Piper Sandler lowered their target price on shares of Home Depot from $320.00 to $300.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 15th. Guggenheim lowered their target price on shares of Home Depot to $335.00 in a research report on Thursday, November 17th. Finally, Oppenheimer lowered their price objective on shares of Home Depot from $470.00 to $400.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 17th. Thirteen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $331.45.

Home Depot Stock Up 0.4 %

Shares of NYSE:HD opened at $287.53 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 26.86, a quick ratio of 0.33 and a current ratio of 1.41. The Home Depot, Inc. has a 1 year low of $264.51 and a 1 year high of $347.25. The stock has a market capitalization of $294.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.18, a PEG ratio of 1.61 and a beta of 0.93. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $313.10 and a 200-day simple moving average of $304.15.

Home Depot (NYSE:HD – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 21st. The home improvement retailer reported $3.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.26 by $0.04. Home Depot had a return on equity of 4,929.40% and a net margin of 10.87%. The business had revenue of $35.83 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $36 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $3.21 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up .3% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that The Home Depot, Inc. will post 15.85 earnings per share for the current year.

Home Depot Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 23rd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 9th will be issued a $2.09 dividend. This represents a $8.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.91%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 8th. This is a boost from Home Depot’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.90. Home Depot’s dividend payout ratio is currently 50.12%.

Home Depot Profile

(Get Rating)

The Home Depot, Inc engages in the sale of building materials and home improvement products. Its products include building materials, home improvement products, lawn and garden products and decor products. The firm operates through the following geographical segments: U.S., Canada and Mexico. It offers home improvement installation services, and tool and equipment rental.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Home Depot Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Home Depot and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.