Lynas Rare Earths Limited (OTCMKTS:LYSDY) Short Interest Up 13.6% in February

Posted by on Mar 14th, 2023

Lynas Rare Earths Limited (OTCMKTS:LYSDYGet Rating) saw a large increase in short interest during the month of February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 200,100 shares, an increase of 13.6% from the February 13th total of 176,200 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 147,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.4 days.

Lynas Rare Earths Trading Down 3.4 %

LYSDY stock opened at $4.53 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 9.41, a quick ratio of 8.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. Lynas Rare Earths has a 12 month low of $4.49 and a 12 month high of $8.73. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $5.83 and a two-hundred day moving average of $5.59.

Lynas Rare Earths Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Lynas Rare Earths Ltd. engages in the production of rare earth minerals. It focuses on the exploration, development, mining, and processing of rare earth deposits. The company was founded by Nicholas Anthony Curtis on May 25, 1983 and is headquartered in Perth, Australia.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Lynas Rare Earths Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lynas Rare Earths and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.