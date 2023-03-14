M Holdings Securities Inc. Decreases Stake in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA)

M Holdings Securities Inc. cut its position in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA – Get Rating) by 1.4% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 62,988 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 889 shares during the period. M Holdings Securities Inc.’s holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF were worth $3,528,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Axiom Financial Strategies LLC raised its position in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 72.1% in the 1st quarter. Axiom Financial Strategies LLC now owns 11,841 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $808,000 after purchasing an additional 4,959 shares during the last quarter. Fairfield Bush & CO. acquired a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF during the first quarter worth about $37,000. Vontobel Holding Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 83.6% during the first quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 23,000 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,693,000 after buying an additional 10,470 shares during the last quarter. Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management increased its position in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 7.1% in the 1st quarter. Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management now owns 13,970 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,028,000 after acquiring an additional 928 shares during the period. Finally, Federated Hermes Inc. raised its stake in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 38.1% during the 1st quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 236,500 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $17,406,000 after acquiring an additional 65,200 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.78% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSEARCA:EFA traded up $0.81 on Tuesday, reaching $68.99. 4,943,534 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 19,944,223. iShares MSCI EAFE ETF has a 1-year low of $54.61 and a 1-year high of $75.38. The company has a 50-day moving average of $70.21 and a 200-day moving average of $64.88.

iShares MSCI EAFE ETF, formerly iShares MSCI EAFE Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund’s investment objective is to seek investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance of its underlying index, MSCI EAFE Index (the Index). The Index has been developed by MSCI Inc as an equity benchmark for its international stock performance.

