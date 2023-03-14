M Holdings Securities Inc. Sells 16,760 Shares of iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF (BATS:QUAL)

M Holdings Securities Inc. reduced its stake in iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF (BATS:QUAL – Get Rating) by 13.8% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 104,481 shares of the company’s stock after selling 16,760 shares during the period. iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF comprises 1.2% of M Holdings Securities Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 19th largest position. M Holdings Securities Inc.’s holdings in iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF were worth $10,860,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of QUAL. Moors & Cabot Inc. grew its holdings in iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF by 5.3% in the second quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 1,871 shares of the company’s stock worth $209,000 after purchasing an additional 94 shares during the period. Colony Group LLC grew its holdings in iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF by 1.9% in the second quarter. Colony Group LLC now owns 5,251 shares of the company’s stock worth $587,000 after purchasing an additional 98 shares during the period. Donoghue Forlines LLC grew its holdings in iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF by 4.8% in the third quarter. Donoghue Forlines LLC now owns 2,229 shares of the company’s stock worth $232,000 after purchasing an additional 102 shares during the period. Level Financial Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF by 0.4% in the third quarter. Level Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 24,352 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,531,000 after purchasing an additional 107 shares during the period. Finally, Private Portfolio Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF by 2.4% during the third quarter. Private Portfolio Partners LLC now owns 4,760 shares of the company’s stock valued at $495,000 after buying an additional 110 shares during the last quarter.

iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF Stock Performance

Shares of BATS:QUAL traded down $0.04 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $116.27. 1,633,780 shares of the stock traded hands. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $120.02 and a two-hundred day moving average of $115.81. iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF has a 52-week low of $71.96 and a 52-week high of $88.63. The stock has a market cap of $17.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.30 and a beta of 1.02.

About iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF

The iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF (QUAL) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI USA Sector Neutral Quality index. The fund tracks an index of US large- and mid-cap stocks, selected and weighted by high ROE, stable earnings growth and low debt\u002Fequity, relative to peers in each sector.

