M Holdings Securities Inc. Sells 5,997 Shares of Invesco QQQ Trust (NASDAQ:QQQ)

M Holdings Securities Inc. trimmed its holdings in Invesco QQQ Trust (NASDAQ:QQQ – Get Rating) by 6.1% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 93,061 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 5,997 shares during the quarter. Invesco QQQ Trust makes up about 2.7% of M Holdings Securities Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 5th biggest position. M Holdings Securities Inc.’s holdings in Invesco QQQ Trust were worth $24,871,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. WJ Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in Invesco QQQ Trust by 1.3% in the 3rd quarter. WJ Wealth Management LLC now owns 33,157 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $8,851,000 after buying an additional 436 shares during the period. Advance Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in Invesco QQQ Trust by 1,852.2% in the 3rd quarter. Advance Capital Management Inc. now owns 55,013 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $14,703,000 after buying an additional 52,195 shares during the period. Infini Capital Management Ltd increased its stake in Invesco QQQ Trust by 180.4% in the 2nd quarter. Infini Capital Management Ltd now owns 140,690 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $39,433,000 after buying an additional 90,510 shares during the period. Castleview Partners LLC increased its stake in Invesco QQQ Trust by 3,344.1% in the 2nd quarter. Castleview Partners LLC now owns 17,427 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $314,000 after buying an additional 16,921 shares during the period. Finally, EWG Elevate Inc. increased its stake in Invesco QQQ Trust by 2,643.6% in the 3rd quarter. EWG Elevate Inc. now owns 20,303 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $5,426,000 after buying an additional 19,563 shares during the period. 43.08% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Invesco QQQ Trust alerts:

Invesco QQQ Trust Stock Performance

QQQ traded up $6.09 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $296.78. The stock had a trading volume of 27,409,185 shares, compared to its average volume of 55,014,129. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $291.17 and its 200 day moving average price is $284.30. Invesco QQQ Trust has a twelve month low of $254.26 and a twelve month high of $371.83.

Invesco QQQ Trust Increases Dividend

Invesco QQQ Trust Profile

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 23rd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 20th were given a dividend of $0.655 per share. This is a positive change from Invesco QQQ Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.52. This represents a $2.62 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.88%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, December 19th.

(Get Rating)

PowerShares QQQ Trust, Series 1 is a unit investment trust that issues securities called Nasdaq-100 Index Tracking Stock. The Trust’s investment objective is to provide investment results that generally correspond to the price and yield performance of the Nasdaq-100 Index. The Trust provides investors with the opportunity to purchase units of beneficial interest in the Trust representing proportionate undivided interests in the portfolio of securities held by the Trust, which consists of substantially all of the securities, in substantially the same weighting, as the component securities of the Nasdaq-100 Index.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco QQQ Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco QQQ Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.