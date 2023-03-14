M Holdings Securities Inc. Trims Stake in W. P. Carey Inc. (NYSE:WPC)

M Holdings Securities Inc. lowered its holdings in W. P. Carey Inc. (NYSE:WPC – Get Rating) by 0.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 33,358 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 228 shares during the period. M Holdings Securities Inc.’s holdings in W. P. Carey were worth $2,328,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of WPC. Core Wealth Advisors Inc. lifted its position in W. P. Carey by 66.7% during the third quarter. Core Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 375 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. Fairfield Bush & CO. purchased a new position in W. P. Carey in the first quarter worth $26,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC bought a new position in W. P. Carey in the first quarter valued at $26,000. SJS Investment Consulting Inc. purchased a new stake in W. P. Carey during the third quarter valued at about $33,000. Finally, Avondale Wealth Management purchased a new stake in W. P. Carey during the third quarter valued at about $34,000. Institutional investors own 62.73% of the company’s stock.

Get W. P. Carey alerts:

W. P. Carey Trading Up 1.4 %

Shares of NYSE WPC traded up $1.13 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $80.60. The stock had a trading volume of 275,466 shares, compared to its average volume of 799,536. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $82.49 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $79.69. W. P. Carey Inc. has a 1 year low of $67.76 and a 1 year high of $89.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 0.27 and a current ratio of 0.27. The firm has a market cap of $16.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.58, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 11.31 and a beta of 0.77.

W. P. Carey Increases Dividend

Analysts Set New Price Targets

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 31st will be given a $1.067 dividend. This is a boost from W. P. Carey’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.07. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 30th. This represents a $4.27 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.30%. W. P. Carey’s payout ratio is presently 142.47%.

Several brokerages have recently commented on WPC. Raymond James raised their price objective on W. P. Carey from $80.00 to $85.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, December 19th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on shares of W. P. Carey from $86.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, February 13th. Finally, Capital One Financial reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of W. P. Carey in a report on Monday, December 5th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $86.80.

W. P. Carey Profile

(Get Rating)

W.P. Carey, Inc is an investment trust company, which engages in the commercial real estate business. It operates through the Real Estate and Investment Management segments. The Real Estate segment owns and invests in commercial real estate properties. The Investment Management segment structures and negotiates investments and debt placement transactions for real estate investment trusts, and manages portfolios of real estate investments.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for W. P. Carey Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for W. P. Carey and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.