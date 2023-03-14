Maple Self Reported Market Capitalization Tops $21.50 Million (MPL)

Maple (MPL) traded up 13.5% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 18:00 PM E.T. on March 14th. One Maple coin can currently be bought for about $5.55 or 0.00022583 BTC on popular exchanges. Over the last week, Maple has traded up 13.9% against the US dollar. Maple has a total market cap of $21.50 million and $1.14 million worth of Maple was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Maple alerts:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001686 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0645 or 0.00000265 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0801 or 0.00000328 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded 12.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0009 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $102.93 or 0.00422302 BTC.

FEG Token (FEG) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000003 BTC.

QANplatform (QANX) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $6,957.28 or 0.28543150 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0170 or 0.00000069 BTC.

Maple Coin Profile

Maple’s launch date was April 20th, 2021. Maple’s total supply is 10,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 3,874,845 coins. Maple’s official Twitter account is @mplus_project and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Maple is maple.finance.

According to CryptoCompare, “Founded in 2019 and led by a team of former bankers and credit investment professionals aiming to improve upon legacy capital markets, Maple is an institutional capital network that provides the infrastructure for credit experts to run on-chain lending businesses and connects institutional lenders and borrowers. Built with both traditional financial institutions and decentralized finance leaders, Maple is transforming capital markets by combining industry-standard compliance and due diligence with the transparent and frictionless lending enabled by smart contracts and blockchain technology. Maple is the gateway to growth for financial institutions, pool delegates and companies seeking capital on-chain.

MPL is the governance token of the Maple Protocol. It enables holders to participate in governance, earn fees, and stake to the Lending Pools. MPL inherits the ERC-20 token standard for standard token behavior and the ERC-2222 token standard for profit distribution of USDC from the Maple Treasury.”

Maple Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Maple directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Maple should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Maple using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Maple Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Maple and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.