Matthew Vincent Dolan Sells 6,229 Shares of DexCom, Inc. (NASDAQ:DXCM) Stock

DexCom, Inc. (NASDAQ:DXCM – Get Rating) SVP Matthew Vincent Dolan sold 6,229 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $106.27, for a total transaction of $661,955.83. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 35,872 shares in the company, valued at $3,812,117.44. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink.

Matthew Vincent Dolan also recently made the following trade(s):

Get DexCom alerts:

On Monday, March 6th, Matthew Vincent Dolan sold 226 shares of DexCom stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $114.40, for a total transaction of $25,854.40.

DexCom Stock Performance

DexCom stock traded up $2.50 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $113.16. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,077,163 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,672,581. The firm has a market cap of $43.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 136.20, a PEG ratio of 2.62 and a beta of 1.10. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $111.08 and a 200-day moving average price of $105.81. The company has a current ratio of 1.99, a quick ratio of 1.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. DexCom, Inc. has a twelve month low of $66.89 and a twelve month high of $134.76.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On DexCom

DexCom ( NASDAQ:DXCM Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 9th. The medical device company reported $0.34 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.26 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $815.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $814.52 million. DexCom had a net margin of 11.73% and a return on equity of 16.66%. The firm’s revenue was up 16.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.17 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that DexCom, Inc. will post 1.06 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of DexCom during the fourth quarter valued at $206,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. boosted its holdings in shares of DexCom by 1.5% during the fourth quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 119,182 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $13,495,000 after acquiring an additional 1,707 shares during the period. Natixis boosted its holdings in shares of DexCom by 1.0% during the fourth quarter. Natixis now owns 59,549 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $6,743,000 after acquiring an additional 570 shares during the period. CVA Family Office LLC boosted its holdings in shares of DexCom by 53.6% during the fourth quarter. CVA Family Office LLC now owns 860 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $97,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares during the period. Finally, B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of DexCom by 54.5% during the fourth quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 7,923 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $763,000 after acquiring an additional 2,795 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.01% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

DXCM has been the topic of several analyst reports. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of DexCom from $117.00 to $131.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 6th. Wolfe Research began coverage on shares of DexCom in a research report on Thursday, January 26th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $121.00 target price on the stock. Cowen raised their target price on shares of DexCom from $114.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 10th. Barclays raised their target price on shares of DexCom from $103.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, February 13th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on shares of DexCom from $120.00 to $130.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 20th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $123.00.

About DexCom

(Get Rating)

DexCom, Inc is a medical device manufacturing company, which engages in the design, development and commercialization of glucose monitoring systems for ambulatory use by people with diabetes. Its products include Dexcom G6 CGM System, DexCom G6 CGM System for Medicare, Software and Mobile apps. The company was founded by John F.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for DexCom Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for DexCom and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.