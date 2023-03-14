Mawson Gold Limited (OTCMKTS:MWSNF) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

Mawson Gold Limited (OTCMKTS:MWSNF – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in the month of February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 1,103,700 shares, an increase of 24.6% from the February 13th total of 885,800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 114,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 9.7 days.

Mawson Gold Price Performance

Mawson Gold stock traded down $0.01 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $0.18. The company had a trading volume of 5,250 shares, compared to its average volume of 82,991. Mawson Gold has a 52 week low of $0.07 and a 52 week high of $0.21. The company has a 50 day moving average of $0.18 and a 200-day moving average of $0.14.

About Mawson Gold

Mawson Gold Ltd. engages in the acquisition, development, and exploration of precious metal properties. It focuses on the gold mineralization at Rajapalot project and the mafic-hosted Rompas gold-uranium vein-style project. The company was founded by Mark Stephen Saxon on March 10, 2004 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

